Liverpool set to sign Dutch teenage starlet Sepp van den Berg

The 17-year-old will go into Jürgen Klopp’s first team squad

Andy Hunter

Sepp van den Berg, playing for PEC Zwolle in 2018, will complete his move on 1 July. Photograph: Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Liverpool have agreed terms to sign the highly rated Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle.

The 17-year-old centre-back, who was coveted by Ajax and Bayern Munich this summer, will cost the Champions League winners an initial £1.3m. The fee could rise to £4.4m should he make a substantial number of Premier League and European appearances.

Van den Berg is not being signed as an academy player by Liverpool but as a young talent who can be developed at first-team level under Jürgen Klopp. His is the first deal struck by Liverpool this transfer window and he will complete his move on July 1st. – Guardian

