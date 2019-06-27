Liverpool set to sign Dutch teenage starlet Sepp van den Berg

Liverpool have agreed terms to sign the highly rated Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle.

The 17-year-old centre-back, who was coveted by Ajax and Bayern Munich this summer, will cost the Champions League winners an initial £1.3m. The fee could rise to £4.4m should he make a substantial number of Premier League and European appearances.

Van den Berg is not being signed as an academy player by Liverpool but as a young talent who can be developed at first-team level under Jürgen Klopp. His is the first deal struck by Liverpool this transfer window and he will complete his move on July 1st. – Guardian