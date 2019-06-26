Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to complete move to Manchester United

Crystal Palace right-back will sign for a fee believed to be in the region of £45 million

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Jamie Jackson

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to complete his move from Crystal Palace to Manchester United. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is set to complete his move from Crystal Palace to Manchester United. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

 

Manchester United are set to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka for £45m from Crystal Palace, with the manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, adding a second signing who fits his desired profile of a young player with potential.

The 21-year-old right-back is expected to join imminently in a deal that with add-ons may push the final price to around £50m. Solskjær has already added Daniel James, also 21, to his squad, the winger being bought from Swansea City for £15m earlier this month.

Palace have not managed to amend or have removed the 20 per cent sell-on clause in the deal that took Wilfried Zaha back to the club from United in the summer of 2015. United have also not agreed to any sell-on clause in the terms of Wan-Bissaka’s transfer.

Wan-Bissaka, like James, is pacy and has a rawness the manager hopes to mould as he bids to drive United forward next season. The right-back is yet to make 50 Premier League appearances and was in Aidy Boothroyd’s England Under-21 squad that failed to win a game at the European Championship currently underway in Italy.

Solskjær is still thought to be targeting several positions including a centre-back – Harry Maguire is in the frame – a full-back, a midfielder and a striker. Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku both wish to depart and it may be the manager has to generate funds from the sales of the playmaker and forward – or others – before being able to add more than a third new signing this summer.

Last season United finished in sixth place in the Premier League, 32 points behind the champions, Manchester City. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.