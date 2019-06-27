New national league strategies to be presented to FAI

Niall Quinn and Kieran Lucid will address the association with their ideas next month

John Fallon

FAI interim general manager Noel Mooney presented details of the ideas to League of Ireland clubs on Wednesday. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Football Association of Ireland have invited Niall Quinn and Kieran Lucid to address an event they’ve branded the ‘national league strategic planning weekend’.

Stretching over July 13th and 14th, the Quinn will be the first speaker to address an audience of league owners and general managers, FAI senior management and respected industry experts.

He will be followed by Lucid, another figurehead eager to lend his expertise to reviving the domestic product.

Details of the event were presented by FAI interim general manager Noel Mooney on Wednesday at a meeting of Premier Division clubs, the second such gathering in the space of six days.

The direction of the League once the current arrangement of FAI control ceases next year has been overshadowed by the crisis at the association which is leading to a near clear-out of directors by next month’s annual general meeting.

Six separate investigations into governance and financial matters are ongoing, including a forensic exercise by the statutory watchdog, the Office of Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE).

In the meantime, Quinn and Lucid have presented different pitches as to how they can facilitate the League of Ireland prospering.

The ex-Sunderland chairman believes a combination of private and public investment can fund a scheme for the 20 clubs to be granted €2 millon each for a professional academy to be established.

Kerry-born tech entrepreneur Lucid wants to set up an All-Island league to attract bumper broadcast deals.

He has assembled a five-man steering team, including former Ireland manager Brian Kerr and says the €1 million prize pot will compensate for the loss of European qualification berths.

Each of the powerbrokers has been afforded a 30-minute time slot at the FAI convention to sell their wares.

It is expected a new model of control for the League will be in place by the start of 2021.

The remainder of the weekend summit will include external professionals discussing topics under the banners of commercial, elite player development, infrastructure, financial sustainability, league format, community development and that hot topic of governance.

