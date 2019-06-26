David Silva confirms he will leave Manchester City in 2020

Spaniard will bow out at end of next season after a decade and four Premier League titles

David Silva has confirmed that he will leave Manchester City at the end of next season. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

David Silva has confirmed that he will leave Manchester City at the end of next season. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

 

David Silva has laid out his intentions to leave Manchester City at the end of next season.

The 33-year-old has amassed 395 appearances since moving to the Etihad Stadium in 2010 but the 2019/20 campaign looks set to be his last for the club.

Silva, who has won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups during his time at City, featured in 33 league games last season as Pep Guardiola’s side retained their crown as part of a domestic treble.

The Spain midfielder, who has also lifted two European Championships and the World Cup with his country, moved to City from Valencia.

He has established himself as a firm fan favourite since then, hitting 70 goals which included the opener in May’s 6-0 FA Cup final thrashing of Watford.

But now he has set a date for when he will depart the club, telling reporters at a press conference in Gran Canaria that reaching a decade seems like the right time to call it a day.

“No, this is the last one,” he replied when asked if he could stay beyond next season. “10 years for me is enough. It’s the perfect time for me.

“Initially, City were talking about two years, but I decided to sign another one, so I finished at 10 years.

“It completes the cycle. It’s a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years — that’s it.”

