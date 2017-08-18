Liverpool reject €125m Barcelona offer for Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool have rejected a third bid from Barcelona, in the region of €125 million, for want-away Brazil international Philippe Coutinho.

The Spanish giants had been expected to make an improved offer for the 25-year-old after he emailed a transfer request to Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards last Friday. That followed a statement from Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, that Coutinho would be staying at Anfield beyond this transfer window and the club’s position has not changed in light of recent events.

As with Coutinho’s transfer request, plus previous Barcelona bids of €80 million and €100 million, Liverpool responded with an instant rejection. Barcelona boss Pep Segura claimed in midweek that deals for Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund striker Ousmane Dembele “are very close”, a claim that caused bewilderment at Anfield as they have not entered into negotiations over a transfer.

Coutinho signed a new five-year contract at Liverpool only last season that contains no release clause. He has missed the start of the Premier League and Champions League season for Jürgen Klopp’s side due to a back injury and will again be absent when Crystal Palace visit Anfield on Saturday.

(Guardian service)