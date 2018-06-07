Declan Rice may leave West Ham over wage disagreements

West Ham face a fight to hold on to Republic of Ireland international Declan Rice after the 19-year-old rejected their offer of a new contract.

It is understood the defender turned down an offer of £15,000 (€17,000) per week and is holding out for better terms.

West Ham are wary of harming the youngster’s progress by giving him too much at a young age, however, and are reluctant to meet his demands of £30,000 (€34,000) a week.

Meanwhile the Hammers will meet Lazio officials in Rome next week as part of their attempt to sign Felipe Anderson. Manuel Pellegrini is an admirer of Anderson, who is understood to be keen on a move to London, and West Ham have identified the Brazilian winger as a key target this summer. The London club are prepared to back their manager by making an offer of €35m for the 25-year-old.

West Ham continue to insist that Marko Arnautovic will not be sold to Manchester United. – Guardian