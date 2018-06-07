Declan Rice may leave West Ham over wage disagreements

Ireland international has rejected offer of a new contract and wants wages doubled

Jacob Steinberg

Ireland’s Declan Rice may leave West Ham United. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ireland’s Declan Rice may leave West Ham United. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

West Ham face a fight to hold on to Republic of Ireland international Declan Rice after the 19-year-old rejected their offer of a new contract.

It is understood the defender turned down an offer of £15,000 (€17,000) per week and is holding out for better terms.

West Ham are wary of harming the youngster’s progress by giving him too much at a young age, however, and are reluctant to meet his demands of £30,000 (€34,000) a week.

Meanwhile the Hammers will meet Lazio officials in Rome next week as part of their attempt to sign Felipe Anderson. Manuel Pellegrini is an admirer of Anderson, who is understood to be keen on a move to London, and West Ham have identified the Brazilian winger as a key target this summer. The London club are prepared to back their manager by making an offer of €35m for the 25-year-old.

West Ham continue to insist that Marko Arnautovic will not be sold to Manchester United. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.