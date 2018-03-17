Liverpool fans call for £30 cap on away tickets for Man City quarter-final

Liverpool fans have paid high prices in Champions League games in Seville and Porto this campaign
Liverpool supporters have started a campaign to cap tickets for away fans at £30 for both the Anfield (above) and Etihad Stadium legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Liverpool supporters have joined forces to urge the club’s officials and their Manchester City counterparts to cap away ticket prices at £30 for next month’s Champions League quarter-final.

Having faced inflated costs in their group game at Sevilla and the last-16 tie in Porto, the Spirit Of Shankly group and Spion Kop 1906 have called on both clubs “to do the right thing”.

“Given the escalated ticket prices for travelling supporters so far in this season’s competition, there is an opportunity here to send a strong statement on the value of supporters beyond money,” said a statement posted on spiritofshankly.com.

“Both Liverpool and City will receive significantly large sums of revenue for reaching this stage of the Champions League, and we ask this be shared with supporters.

“We ask that both clubs look at their pricing for this fixture. As an example, away tickets for Premier League games are capped at a maximum of £30 and we hope this can be reciprocated for these two fixtures.”

Liverpool host City in the first leg at Anfield on Wednesday April 4th with the return fixture taking place at the Etihad Stadium the following Tuesday.

