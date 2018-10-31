Lionel Messi back in Barcelona training after broken arm

Messi could be fit for Internazionale San Siro clash
Lionel Messi is back in training after breaking his arm against Sevilla. Photograph: Alejandro Garcia/EPA

Lionel Messi is back in training for Barcelona after missing the last two games because of a broken bone in his arm.

Messi suffered the injury on October 20th in their 4-2 win against Sevilla which was expected to sideline the Argentina forward for several weeks.

But the 31-year-old, who missed the Champions League win over Inter and Sunday’s 5-1 El Clasico win over Real Madrid, joined his team-mates in a photo tweeted by the club with the words ‘Leo #Messi returns to training’.

Coach Ernesto Valverde will check Messi’s fitness before deciding whether to bring him back for Saturday’s league game at Rayo Vallecano.

Valverde could delay his return until next Tuesday when Barcelona travel to the San Siro to face Inter in the Champions League.

Messi had been in great goalscoring form prior to the injury scoring 12 goals in 12 games in all competitions.

