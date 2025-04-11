Mohamed Salah signs new contract to stay at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has signed a new deal to remain at Liverpool until 2027, ending speculation over his future. The forward said he had chosen to stay because he believes “we can win a lot of big trophies together”.

With his contract due to expire at the end of June, the Egyptian had suggested he was keen to extend at various points during the season, and it emerged on Wednesday that progress had been made in talks and he was expected to renew. There has been interest in Salah from Saudi Arabia.

Salah told Liverpool’s website: “I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

Salah, who will turn 33 in June, joined Liverpool from Roma for £37m in the summer of 2017. In eight years at Anfield he has become the third-highest goalscorer on the club’s all-time list with 243 goals in 394 games.

This season he has scored 27 goals in 31 Premier League games, making him the top flight’s top scorer, and has 17 assists. Liverpool are on track to secure the title, which Salah won in 2020. He has also won trophies including a Champions League, an FA Cup and two League Cups with Liverpool.

The Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk, is also expected to sign a new contract beyond this season but Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.