Kevin Kilbane: Robbie Keane’s route to Ireland manager could be via Major League Soccer

Fifa’s claim to separate sport and politics is unrealistic. From Glasgow Celtic to Maccabi Tel Aviv, football fans have always taken nationalistic stances.

Maccabi’s support of Israel’s war on Hamas since October 7th, 2023 put their then manager Robbie Keane in an impossible situation.

By that point, Keane was going to be judged harshly – particularly on social media – no matter what he did. The criticism he continues to receive at home in Ireland appears to focus on his decision to take the job in Israel four months before tensions in the Middle East exploded into conflict and a humanitarian crisis.

Football and geopolitics have always intertwined, but especially since the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia bought Newcastle United in 2021, in reaction to European football being reshaped by other Gulf states’ ownership of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

READ MORE

When Keane was unveiled as Maccabi manager in June 2023 he refused, as “a football man,” to discuss anything outside the parameters of the game. For historical reasons, criticism from Ireland was immediate and incessant. There was also negative reaction inside Israel when he refused to support the war effort.

On day one in Tel Aviv, Keane was asked why his managerial career was beginning at Maccabi and not “in the Premier League?”

“Because you have to start somewhere,” he replied. “I needed a good opportunity. Listen, there are millions of coaches out there trying to get jobs. I am no different. It had to be a good project where all of us can be successful.”

Robbie Keane at a press conference after the UEFA Europa Conference League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Olympiacos FC in Piraeus on March 7. Photograph: Sebastian Widmann/UEFA/Getty

Take the politics out of Robbie Keane’s reasoning for signing a two-year contract with Maccabi, and the move made sense to him and his advisers.

Options were limited. Ask Wayne Rooney about life as a club manager. Rooney’s time at Derby and Birmingham went sideways, mainly for reasons beyond his control, leaving his career reliant on Plymouth Argyle climbing up the EFL Championship table. Currently, they are one point clear of the relegation zone.

Keane worked hard to move into management. He started his coaching badges 15 years ago, travelled to India as a player-manager and served as assistant coach at Middlesbrough, and later under Sam Allardyce at Leeds United. He also coached underage at Shamrock Rovers.

It looks like the Maccabi move, the pros and the cons, were gamed out in detail. I imagine he saw the opportunity, in a risk-reward scenario, as the club had a budget to win trophies. An inexperienced manager, he showed enough sense to appoint Rory Delap and Dave Sarachan as his assistants.

In footballing terms, Keane was a success in Israel, winning the league and a cup. He also guided Maccabi to the knockout stages of the Uefa Conference League.

This week he provided reasoning around his decision to return to Tel Aviv, after the October 7th attacks, by telling the Rio Ferdinand podcast that he had a “duty of care” to his staff and the Maccabi players.

“What clobber do you wear on the touchline,” wondered Ferdinand in response. “Tracksuit or suit?”

Robbie Keane with Maccabi Tel Aviv during the second leg of their Europa Conference League tie against Olympiacos in March. Photograph: Inpho/Aleksandar Djorovic

Ferdinand’s follow-up question suggests that a more rigorous interview is required before certain positions, like Republic of Ireland manager, can come Keane’s way.

The lack of sympathy for him from vocal sections of the Irish public is focused on the initial decision to go to Israel. A lot of the commentary directed at Keane is unfair, overblown even. But it is sustained.

He was on course to becoming Ireland manager when John Delaney appointed him as Mick McCarthy’s assistant coach in 2018. Delaney exposed Keane to unnecessary flak by giving him a longer contract than McCarthy while guaranteeing (in writing) that Stephen Kenny would be promoted from under-21 to senior manager in 2020.

Kenny was within his rights to appoint Keith Andrews and Damien Duff as his assistants. But the FAI, post-Delaney, failed to provide a position that befits Keane’s status in Irish football or his ability as a coach.

Many people – again, on social media – feel Keane should have walked away from the €250,000-a-year deal he agreed with the association. He was within his rights to be fully paid up on that contract.

Last week his wife Claudine revealed that threats have been made against their family. That is unacceptable and should be investigated by An Garda Síochána.

Robbie Keane (right), then Republic of Ireland assistant manager, with James McClean at the Aviva Stadium in November 2019 before a Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark. Photograph: Inpho/Ryan Byrne

To my mind, he made a football decision to go to Israel that closed off the prospect of landing certain jobs for the foreseeable future. I understand his thinking, about the Maccabi role offering a chance at instant success, without needing to agree with him.

Moving forward, if an English club does not come calling, there are other options for Robbie Keane the manager; he could follow Duff into the League of Ireland or he could coach a Major League Soccer franchise in North America.

Some Irish clubs will be put off by Keane’s decision to go to Israel but he’s an MLS legend after his six seasons at LA Galaxy. I know from covering the league on Canadian television that Galaxy fans still love him. He was even shortlisted for the Toronto FC vacancy two years ago but apparently missed out due to a lack of experience.

The US becomes the centre of the “soccer” universe in 2026, and Keane’s season in Israel will not be held against him Stateside. In the current climate, the MLS might be the best way for his managerial career to flourish.