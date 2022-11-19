Fifa president hits back at Qatar critics: ‘Today I feel disabled. Today I feel like a migrant worker’

Fifa president Gianni Infantino hit out at criticism of Qatar from Europe on the eve of the World Cup.

The game’s global governing body has been attacked for its decision to take the finals to Qatar, where the treatment of migrant workers and the rights of LGBTQ+ people have been in the spotlight.

Ahead of the opening game of the tournament on Sunday, Infantino said: “We have told many, many lessons from some Europeans, from the western world.

“I think for what we Europeans have been doing the last 3,000 years we should be apologising for next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons to people.”

Infantino added: “Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arabic. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel [like] a migrant worker.

“Of course I am not Qatari, I am not an Arab, I am not African, I am not gay, I am not disabled. But I feel like it, because I know what it means to be discriminated, to be bullied, as a foreigner in a foreign country. As a child I was bullied – because I had red hair and freckles, plus I was Italian so imagine.

“What do you do then? You try to engage, make friends. Don’t start accusing, fighting, insulting, you start engaging. And this is what we should be doing.”

His comments come after Fifa said on Friday that alcoholic beer will not be sold at Qatar’s World Cup stadiums, a last minute reversal which raised questions among some supporters about the host country’s ability to deliver on promises to fans.

Qatar, the smallest country to host a World Cup, is bracing for the expected arrival of 1.2 million fans during the month long tournament, more than a third of the Gulf Arab state’s three million population.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and Fifa, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the Fifa Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s Fifa World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” a Fifa spokesperson said in a statement.

Alcohol will continue to flow freely inside stadium VIP suites, which Fifa’s website advertises as offering a selection of beers, champagne, sommelier-selected wines, and premium spirits.

For years, Qatar’s tournament organisers have said that alcohol would be widely accessible to fans at the tournament. – Agencies