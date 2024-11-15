Derry City part ways with manager Ruaidhrí Higgins

Ruaidhrí Higgins has left his role as Derry City manager by mutual consent, the club have announced.

The Derry man spent three years at the club and won the FAI Cup in 2022, as his side achieved multiple European qualifications, finishing second in the league twice.

The Candystripes had started the season well and looked on course for a league and cup double, but their season badly unravelled, winning only two of their last 11 league games in the title run-in to finish fourth, outside the European places.

They reached the FAI Cup final for a second time under Higgins last weekend but were upset 2-0 by relegation-threatened Drogheda United.

READ MORE

Derry City also disappointed in the Uefa Conference League qualifying round, losing to part-time club FCB Magpies from Gibraltar over two legs.

It comes as the club had received considerable investment by chairman and local billionaire Philip O’Doherty.

“The Board of Directors and everyone involved with Derry City Football Club would like to thank Ruaidhrí for all he has done for the club and we wish him and his family every success for the future,” Derry City said in a statement.

“Ruaidhrí will always be welcome at the Ryan Mc Bride Brandywell stadium as a long-time Derry City fan. The search for a new manager will begin immediately.”

Departing manager Higgins said: “It’s with a heavy heart that I leave Derry City FC. As a proud Derry City man, it has been an honour to manage this football club – I have always given my all.

“I am proud of all we have achieved together but I cannot deny that 2024 has been disappointing considering we were hoping to complete a domestic double and ultimately fell short.

“I’ve had the privilege of managing some fantastic players. I have no doubt that the group will continue to compete for honours in the seasons ahead.”

Meanwhile, Patrick McEleney also confirmed his departure from Derry City, the 32-year old has been announced as a new signing by NIFL Premiership side, Ballymena United.

The former captain becomes the third player to leave the club following Colm Whelan and Shane McEleney’s respective moves to Bohemians and Glentoran in the wake of last weekend’s cup final defeat.