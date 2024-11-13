Hallgrímsson’s desire for consistent lineups being tested by injuries as Finland come calling

Mikey Johnston during Republic of Ireland squad training at the FAI National Training Centre in Dublin on Wednesday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/ Inpho

Nations League: Republic of Ireland v Finland

Aviva Stadium, Thursday, 7.45pm – Live RTÉ 2

Heimir Hallgrímsson is learning a harsh lesson previously visited upon his predecessor Stephen Kenny. Since becoming the Republic of Ireland manager last September the Icelander continually emphasised the importance of a consistent starting XI that would eventually perform like a club side.

It worked when Hallgrímsson helped Iceland exceed expectations at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup. Why not rinse and repeat with Ireland? The simple answer is injuries. Ten of them.

Kenny also sought to field a familiar line-up but the loss of Séamus Coleman, Chiedozie Ogbene and Evan Ferguson, at key moments, dented hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024.

At least Ferguson is currently coming off the Brighton bench while Sammie Szmodics, Nathan Collins and Caoimhín Kelleher are accumulating regular minutes in the Premier League.

READ MORE

The problems lie elsewhere as Coleman, Shane Duffy and Adam Idah join Ogbene, Will Smallbone, Robbie Brady and Gavin Bazunu on a list that could be extended overnight if Dara O’Shea (back), Festy Ebosele and Andrew Moran (calf) fail to come through training in Abbotstown.

That’s one player shy of a decent Ireland XI.

O’Shea can be replaced by Liam Scales continuing his centre-half partnership with Collins and there is Matt Doherty’s forced recall to the squad as right-sided defensive options disappear.

Manager Heimir Hallgrímsson at Republic of Ireland squad training. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“On Matt,” said Hallgrímsson, “we always said we did not want to have both Matt and Séamus at the same time, to think a little bit for the future, so missing Séamus and Shane Duffy too – two really experienced players – there is no doubt in my mind that Matt was the replacement there.”

Any issue with Doherty’s recent comments about deserving to be picked? “No, it has been quite pleasant. He is a nice guy.”

Hallgrímsson continually stated that Doherty was not dropped from the squad, merely temporarily sidelined, but he did exclude the 32-year-old from the team and started Andrew Omobamidele at right back in the September defeat to Greece at the Aviva Stadium.

Doherty came off the bench that night, when his failure to sprint back before the second Greek goal prompted former Ireland international Stephen Kelly to brand his effort as “really awful” on television.

Brady’s absence is significant as the veteran inspired victory over Finland last month in Helsinki, creating the equaliser for Scales and scoring at the back post from Ebosele’s late cross. Callum O’Dowda or Ryan Manning are vying to fill the gap.

Ebosele was superb in possession when he replaced Ogbene last month, but the Watford winger could be ruled out along with Moran, the outstanding performer on Jim Crawford’s Ireland under-21s in the past two years.

“It’s always a little bit more tricky as both [Ogbene] and Robbie for example have started all of the matches since I came,” said Hallgrímsson. “There’s a lot of invested time in them, so that’s maybe the most important thing that we need to quickly adapt someone new into those roles.

“Listen, there’s always a preference to have all of your players fit and ready. I think we’ve counted 10 players that we have already selected or would have selected if not injured. But that’s just how it is at international football. You never know what team you will have available.”

Festy Ebosele at the FAI National Training Centre on Wednesday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The unavailability of so many means that Josh Cullen will pair off with Jason Knight or Jason Molumby in midfield, with Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz getting another opportunity to show his worth in a central attacking role.

Mikey Johnston’s form at West Bromwich Albion should trump Kasey McAteer’s lack of minutes for Leicester City, although this requires swapping Szmodics from the left to the right side of an attack that is tasked with putting Ferguson into goalscoring positions.

Considering so many Irish midfielders play in the second tier of English football, Hallgrímsson was asked about their ability to step up to international football.

“Obviously we would like all our players playing in the Premier League, in the top teams, in the Champions League against the best players. That is the ultimate goal of course, that’s what we want. But you can still be a key player in national team playing in the Championship or even lower.”

The Finns have prioritised the Euro under-21 playoff against Norway over a senior fixture – that will decide which country is automatically demoted to Nations League C or forced into a relegation playoff in March – by redirecting Topi Keskinen, Leo Walta and Tomas Galvez to their underage squad. All three players started the 2-1 defeat to Ireland in Helsinki.

“Finland is a really organised team, they know what they’re doing, and they pin up with the striker a lot so it’s going to be a fight for the likes of Nathan and those who are playing in the centre of defence. There’s going to be a lot of fights in this game.”

IRELAND (possible): Kelleher (Liverpool); Doherty (Wolves), Collins (Brentford), Scales (Celtic), O’Dowda (Cardiff City); Cullen (Burnley), Knight (Bristol City); Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Azaz (Middlesbrough), Johnston (WBA); Ferguson (Brighton).