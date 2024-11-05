FAI given €10,000 fine by Uefa for booing of God Save the King

The FAI have been given a €10,000 fine by Uefa because of the home fans booing of God Save The King before Ireland’s Nations League game against England at Aviva Stadium in September.

The English FA were also fined for their away supporters booing Amhrán na bhFiann, a higher fine of €12,500, as it was not their first time English fans have booed a national anthem.

England’s national anthem was booed vociferously at the Aviva, with former Ireland players Jack Grealish and Declan Rice subject to relentless booing throughout the game. Both players scored as England won the game 2-0.

Fines were also issued to the FAI concerning the lighting of flares (€9,250) and the invasion of a spectator on to the field of play (€6,000).

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side play England in the return fixture in Wembley on November 17th, where the likelihood is high of national anthems being booed again.