Premier League: Nottingham Forest go third; Southampton get opening win

Nottingham Forest's Ramón Sosa, Ryan Yates and Jota Silva celebrate after their 3-0 victory over West Ham at the City Ground. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA

Premier League: Nottingham Forest 3 West Ham United 0

Nottingham Forest soared to their highest Premier League position in 26 years after they beat 10-man West Ham 3-0 at the City Ground.

Goals from Chris Wood, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ola Aina saw off a ragged Hammers team, who had Edson Alvarez sent off, to take Forest third in the league.

The visitors were never in this one as Forest dominated from the first whistle and forged an early opening when Aina and Anthony Elanga combined down the right. The latter teed up Hudson-Odoi but the winger could not get his shot on target.

The hosts continued to dominate and were rewarded with the opener in the 27th minute as Wood continued his hot streak. Morgan Gibbs-White, back in the side after injury, set Alex Moreno free on the left and the fullback’s dinked cross was nodded home by Wood from six yards.

With West Ham reduced to 10 just before the break after Alvarez was shown a second yeallow, Hudson-Odoi doubled Forest’s lead in the 65th minute after getting on the end of Elliot Anderson quick free-kick.

It was one-way traffic from there, and Aina made it three in style with 12 minutes left, and it could have been worse if not for Ryan Yates’ effort being ruled offside in injury time.

Ipswich Town 1 Leicester City 1

Leicester City denied 10-man Ipswich Town their first win of the season when a stunning second-half volley from left back Leif Davis was cancelled out by a late Jordan Ayew goal for the visitors.

The result leaves Ipswich – who had Kalvin Phillips sent off in the second half – in the relegation zone in 18th with five points while Leicester remain in 15th place with 10.

After a goalless first half, the hosts finally broke the deadlock in the second when Leif Davis marked his 100th game for Ipswich by latching on to Sam Morsy’s cross and volleying it first time from a tight angle into the far corner.

Ipswich were reduced to 10 men when Phillips received a second yellow card and, despite their determined rearguard standing strong for 90 minutes, a quick counter-attack saw Ayew play a one-two with Jamie Vardy before finding the net.

Adam Armstrong scores to put Southampton ahead against Everton at St Mary's Stadium. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA

Southampton 1 Everton 0

Promoted Southampton finally got to celebrate their first Premier League win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Everton thanks to a late Adam Armstrong goal at St Mary’s.

After a first-half of few chances, Saints goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made a string of saves including from shots by Orel Mangala and Michael Keane. But Armstrong struck in the 85th minute, slotting home inside the box after a counter-attack.

Beto thought he had equalised for Everton moments later but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Southampton sit second-bottom with four points from 10 matches, while Everton are 16th on nine points.