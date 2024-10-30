‘It is outstanding’: Jürgen Klopp defends decision to join Red Bull after criticism

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is to join Red Bull as its global head of soccer from next year. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Jürgen Klopp has defended his decision to join Red Bull as global head of soccer from next year after criticism from fans in Germany, saying the project was “outstanding” for him.

Klopp, who ended a successful nine-year stint as Liverpool’s manager last season, coached Mainz and Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and many of those clubs’ fans are angered by his decision to join Red Bull.

Fans in Mainz unfurled banners during a league game this month venting anger over Klopp’s decision. Klopp had spent 18 years as a Mainz player and then coach.

Many fans in Germany oppose the ownership structure of Red Bull-controlled clubs, who include RB Leipzig, where investment injections from the energy drinks maker helped them race through the lower divisions to reach the Bundesliga in 2016.

“You cannot make your decision depending on what reactions there will be,” Klopp told the podcast of the former Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, published on Wednesday.

“I am 57 and can still work a few more years. But I did not see myself on the sidelines for now. It was clear for me that I would do something. So then Red Bull came. For me it is outstanding.”

Klopp will not be involved in day-to-day operations but will act as adviser for the Red Bull-owned clubs in Germany, the United States, Brazil and Austria.

“I did not want to step on anyone’s toes – I love all my former clubs,” Klopp said. “But I don’t know what I could have done so that everyone is happy.”