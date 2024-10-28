Marissa Sheva glad to be back playing her part for the Republic of Ireland

Marissa Sheva: 'That [my recall] has energised me because this is my favourite place to be, these are my favourite group of girls.' Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images.

Before her recall to the Republic of Ireland squad for July’s games against England and France, Marissa Sheva admits that she thought her international career was over.

Even then, when she was left on the bench for both games, she’d have had her doubts that she’d ever add to the seven caps she’d won the year before under Vera Pauw. With her club career floundering back in the United States, things weren’t exactly looking rosy for the 27-year-old.

All of which explains why she celebrated her goal against Georgia on Friday night, her first for Ireland, with such gusto. Even getting on the pitch, when she replaced Lily Agg after 56 minutes, felt like a triumph, her last cap having come against Nigeria at the World Cup a whole 15 months before.

So did it really feel like your Ireland days were done?

“Yeah, it definitely did, but it was a decision entirely out of my hands. At some point you’ve to let that go and do what you can at club level to prove yourself. I didn’t fully give up hope, but it was definitely a thought.”

A lack of playing time with Washington Spirit and then being released by the club hardly helped her cause. And she has struggled to make an impact at Portland Thorns this season too, not starting in any of their league games and only coming on late in two of their last nine.

But the fact that she is working in “a really high-level training environment”, as Eileen Gleeson put it, was enough to convince the manager that she deserved a recall.

“I’ve been absolutely buzzing to be back with the group,” says the Pennsylvania native. “That has energised me because this is my favourite place to be, these are my favourite group of girls.”

That fondness only grew after the support shown to her by her team-mates when her clumsy challenge led to the penalty that gave Australia a 1-0 win in Ireland’s opening World Cup game. There was no end of online scorn in the aftermath, but the players stood by her.

“And this group never made me feel like I needed redemption from that game. I owe this goal to them, it definitely feels good to put one on the board.”

“I guess I wanted to be part of the party,” she says, Ireland already 4-0 up when she scored deep in to added time, Aoife Mannion making it six.

“We had girls playing well, taking their chances, so when I found myself facing goal from a throw-in I went for it.”

There had been an eyebrow wiggle or two when she was included in the squad, not least when the likes of Championship player of the month Lucy Quinn was omitted, but Gleeson was entitled to feel vindicated after Sheva’s contribution to the win.

“She had a great impact when she came on, found lovely little positions in midfield and then a great goal to go with it. She’s very good in between spaces, between the lines.”

Gleeson might be tempted to give the winger more game-time in Tuesday’s return leg in Tallaght, although if she shuffles her pack for what is effectively a dead rubber, she’ll have plenty of others holding up their hands after sitting out the game in Tbilisi – Ellen Molloy for one.

“I’ve no expectations whatsoever on that,” said Sheva of her chances of further opportunities. “I’m just delighted to be back in.”