Euro 2025 playoffs: Republic of Ireland face Georgia in Tbilisi

Afternoon everyone and welcome to The Irish Times’ live blog for Georgia v Republic of Ireland. Muireann Duffy here to take you through this Euro 2025 Round 1 playoff fixture.

Eileen Gleeson’s team are in Tbilisi for the first leg of this encounter. Kick-off at Mikheil Meskhi II Stadium is at 5pm Irish time and the game will be televised live on RTÉ 2.

Next Tuesday, Gerogia will make the return trip to Tallaght Stadium (kick-off at 7.30pm). The winner on aggregate after the two games will go on to play the winner of Wales and Slovakia in the next two-leg round.

The winner from that second set of games will earn a spot at next year’s Euros in Switzerland.

Going off recent results against Georgia Ireland will be confident heading into this evening’s fixture, but with a spot at their first Euros on the line there’s no room for complacency.

Follow along as we take you through the build up and live updates from the match.

And here’s the full starting XI:

STARTING XI | Georgia v Ireland



Our eleven to start in Tbilisi ☘️#COYGIG pic.twitter.com/QPVRzz3baI — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) October 25, 2024

IRELAND: Moloney; Hayes, Toland, O’Sullivan McCabe (capt); Patten, Mannion, Agg, Carusa; Larkin; Russell.

Replacements: Keane, Whitehouse, Stapleton, Mangan, Fahey, Caldwell, Sheva, Barrett, Payne, Molloy, Kiernan, Atkinson.

London City Lionesses’ Grace Moloney gets the nod in goals in the absence of Courtney Brosnan.

“Coming off the back of a sobering opening phase to qualifying, when they lost five of their six group games against England, Sweden and France, this challenge should be much more akin to the one Gleeson faced when she took over from Vera Pauw,” Mary Hannigan writes in her preview of today’s game.

“In that Nations League group, they swept Hungary, Northern Ireland and Albania aside. They will expect to do the same to Georgia again.”

Mary seems to think a Georgian upset is unlikely. In Mary we trust.

Speaking of squads, how are we looking?

Well we’re not without any significant injuries or absences, but we’re still looking strong.

David Gorman put together a handy guide ahead of the game, giving us this injury wrap:

Louise Quinn (hip) and Megan Connolly (hamstring) will miss both games through injury and will not be replaced in the squad

Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan is suspended for the game in Georgia

Former Wexford Youths attacker Ellen Molloy has been passed fit despite limping out of Sheffield United’s game against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday

Ruesha Littlejohn (Achilles), Megan Campbell (ankle), Jess Ziu (knee) and Jamie Finn (knee) had already been ruled out, while Emily Murphy is unavailable after her North Carolina college refused to release her.

We’re yet to learn this evening’s starting XI, but here’s the full Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Katie Keane (Athlone Town).

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Sunderland, on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Anna Patten (Aston Villa).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Ellen Molloy (Sheffield United), Heather Payne (Everton), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace), Eva Mangan (Cork City).

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Julie-Ann Russell (Galway United), Marissa Sheva (Portland Thorns).

How’s our record against Georgia? In a word – glowing.

We faced the Georgians in Group A of the qualifiers for last year’s World Cup. Both the home game in November 2021 and the away leg the following June ended resoundingly in our favour.

Ireland played out an 11-0 win at Tallaght Stadium before taking a 9-0 away victory in Gori.

No wonder the squad look so jolly ahead of this evening’s game.