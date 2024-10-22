League of Ireland playoff dates confirmed with Drogheda United facing hectic schedule

Dalymount Park will host the First Division promotion playoff final on Saturday, November 2nd. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Drogheda United will have six days to recover from the FAI Cup final against Derry City at the Aviva Stadium on November 10th before their relegation playoff.

Virgin Media Two will televise the playoff on Saturday, November 16th between Drogheda and a First Division side that finished behind champions Cork City. A venue has yet to be announced.

The First Division semi-final playoffs see Bray Wanderers playing UCD and Athlone Town facing Wexford over two legs, home and away. The ties take place this Thursday and bank holiday Monday to set up a final at Dalymount Park on Saturday, November 2nd.

It is possible that Drogheda United will win the cup and qualify for European football in 2025 as a second tier League of Ireland club.

As it currently stands, should Derry win the cup, St Patrick’s Athletic would get the last European spot as the fourth-placed team in the Premier Division.

First Division promotion playoff semi-finals

First legs, Thursday, October 24th (7.45): Bray Wanderers v UCD, Carlisle Grounds; Athlone Town v Wexford, Athlone Town Stadium.

Second legs, Monday, October 28th: Wexford v Athlone Town, Ferrycarrig Park, 3.0; UCD v Bray Wanderers, UCD Bowl, 5.0.