Drogheda United will have six days to recover from the FAI Cup final against Derry City at the Aviva Stadium on November 10th before their relegation playoff.
Virgin Media Two will televise the playoff on Saturday, November 16th between Drogheda and a First Division side that finished behind champions Cork City. A venue has yet to be announced.
The First Division semi-final playoffs see Bray Wanderers playing UCD and Athlone Town facing Wexford over two legs, home and away. The ties take place this Thursday and bank holiday Monday to set up a final at Dalymount Park on Saturday, November 2nd.
It is possible that Drogheda United will win the cup and qualify for European football in 2025 as a second tier League of Ireland club.
League of Ireland playoff dates confirmed with Drogheda United facing hectic schedule
Louise Quinn and Megan Connolly ruled out of Georgia play-off
Only surprise in Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United ambassadorship deal ending is how long it lasted
Chris Wood earns Forest narrow victory thanks to Dean Henderson’s blunder
As it currently stands, should Derry win the cup, St Patrick’s Athletic would get the last European spot as the fourth-placed team in the Premier Division.
First Division promotion playoff semi-finals
First legs, Thursday, October 24th (7.45): Bray Wanderers v UCD, Carlisle Grounds; Athlone Town v Wexford, Athlone Town Stadium.
Second legs, Monday, October 28th: Wexford v Athlone Town, Ferrycarrig Park, 3.0; UCD v Bray Wanderers, UCD Bowl, 5.0.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis