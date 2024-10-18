League of Ireland live updates: Shelbourne look to stay ahead with top five in action

Shelbourne 0 Waterford 0
St Patrick’s Athletic 0 Galway United 0
Drogheda United 0 Shamrock Rovers 0
Dundalk 0 Derry City 0
The teams are heading out on the pitch at Tolka Park. Here are some of the other line-ups:
The teams at Tolka Park:
Shelbourne: Kearns, Gannon, Barrett, Ladwinge, Wilson, Coote, Coyle (capt), Caffrey, Tulloch, Boyd, Martin
Waterford: Sargeant, Power, Burke, Horton, McCormack, Baggley (capt), Amond, Leahy, Pattisson, McMenamy, Flynn
Gavin Cummiskey’s scene setter here:
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the League of Ireland Premier Division, in what is one of the most exciting title run-in in many years. Shelbourne lead the table on 54 points with three games left, two points ahead of Derry City and Shamrock Rovers. St Patrick’s Athletic and Galway United aren’t out of it either on 50 points, four points behind, and they play each other at Richmond Park. St Pat’s under Stephen Kenny are the form team in the league and have dreams of winning an unlikely title. Shamrock Rovers are the favourites though for a fifth title in a row, and will expect to beat Drogheda United, as will Derry City against basement club Dundalk. But it is Shelbourne that have the advantage, despite their dire form, after a tough run of fixtures, victory against Waterford is crucial.
“Virgin Media will provide split-screen updates from Tolka to Oriel Park as Derry’s uglier freefall, one win from nine, possibly slams into a Dundalk miracle. Or maybe Higgins’s men will hang on and take the title with the lowest ever points total of 58, by winning two of their last three ties,” writes Gavin Cummiskey.
