Ellen Molloy and Katie Keane recalled to Irish squad for Georgia play-offs

Republic of Ireland head coach Eileen Gleeson at the announcement of her squad for the playoff games against Georgia. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Considering the Republic of Ireland won their last two meetings with Georgia 11-0 and 9-0, in their 2023 World Cup qualifying group, their double-header against the same opposition in this month’s Euro 2025 play-offs shouldn’t prove too daunting.

Still, manager Eileen Gleeson could have done without a lengthy enough list of absentees for the October 25th and 29th games which, barring a calamity, will act as warm-ups for another double-header in November against either Wales or Slovakia – the winners of which will qualify for the tournament in Switzerland next year.

But for now, Gleeson will have to make do without Ruesha Littlejohn, Megan Campbell, Jamie Finn, Jess Ziu and Chloe Mustaki, all at varying stages of recovery from injuries. Emily Murphy is also unavailable after her college, Wake Forest University in North Carolina, refused to release her for the games.

Two years after Vera Pauw called her up when she was just 16, Athlone Town goalkeeper Katie Keane is back in the squad after an impressive season with the Premier Division winners. She is one of three home-based players included, the others Eva Mangan of Cork City and Galway United’s Julie-Ann Russell who marked her international return after a four-year-gap with goals against England and France in July.

READ MORE

Ellen Molloy, who left Wexford Youths for Sheffield United last month, also returns to the squad, but there is no place or Saoirse Noonan despite her scoring 12 goals in as many appearances for Celtic since she joined the club from Durham during the summer. Also excluded is Glasgow City’s Emily Whelan who, with five in her last four games, has been in fine goalscoring form too.

Ireland play Georgia in Tbilisi on Friday of next week, before the return leg in Tallaght the following Tuesday.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Katie Keane (Athlone Town).

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Sunderland, on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Anna Patten (Aston Villa).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Ellen Molloy (Sheffield United), Heather Payne (Everton), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace), Eva Mangan (Cork City).

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Julie-Ann Russell (Galway United), Marissa Sheva (Portland Thorns).