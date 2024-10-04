David Courell appointed FAI CEO on a permanent basis

The FAI have appointed David Courell as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on a permanent basis.

The Mayo native has served as Chief Operating Officer of the FAI since February 2022 and as interim CEO of the organisation since April 2024.

Having started his career in the UK as a management consultant with Deloitte, Courell moved into the sports industry working in senior roles across Olympic and Paralympic sport and had been working with the English Football Association (The FA) before moving back to Ireland with his family in 2022 to take up his initial role with the FAI.

“It is an honour to assume the position of CEO of the FAI on a permanent basis,” Courrell said. “Ireland has a rich footballing history, and the game continues to play a significant role in Irish society engaging more than 400,000 people every year.

“In saying that I came home two years ago as I felt that Irish Football had huge unrealised potential and that I could play my part in unlocking it. In working with the brilliant staff we have at the Association and through embedding myself in the Irish football community that belief has only strengthened.”

FAI president Paul Cooke said: “On behalf of Irish Football, I’m pleased that David has been appointed as CEO. We have already seen the benefit that his leadership and guidance has brought to the Association in the past number of months, in particular the positive relationships that have been built upon with key political and football stakeholders. I look forward to working with him as we continue to build a positive future for Ireland’s biggest participation sport.”