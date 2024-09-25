Sunderland sign Irish striker Aaron Connolly on free transfer

Republic of Ireland international striker Aaron Connolly has signed for Championship side Sunderland on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who shot to prominence with a Premier League double for Brighton against Tottenham in October 2019, was a free agent after being released by Hull at the end of last season.

Connolly, who has also had loan spells with Luton, Middlesbrough and Venezia, told the Black Cats’ official website: “I feel very privileged to sign for Sunderland.

“I’m ready to move forward with my career after facing some challenges in recent times and I fully understand the huge opportunity I have ahead of me.”