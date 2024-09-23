Rodri ruled out for the season in major blow to Manchester City

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Rodri of Manchester City leaves the pitch following an injury during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is set to miss the remainder of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee after he damaged it in Sunday’s draw with Arsenal, according to reports.

Rodri went off in the 21st minute of the game against Arsenal clutching his knee. The Spanish midfielder is likely to undergo surgery in Barcelona.

The 28-year-old was voted the Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024 after playing a key role in Spain’s triumph. He is among the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or and his injury will come as a big blow to Manchester City’s hopes of retaining the Premier League title.

Last week, Rodri stated that players were close to striking over the increased number of games, with the Manchester City midfielder believing that 40-50 matches a season is the optimum amount.