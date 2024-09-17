Dundalk FC saved from liquidation after consortium agrees 80% purchase

John Temple and the Silverlake Ireland firm have agreed to purchase an 80 per cent share of Dundalk FC from Brian Ainscough. Photograph: Ciaran Culligan/Inpho

Dundalk FC has been saved from liquidation after a consortium led by barrister John Temple agreed to buy 80 per cent of the club from current owner Brian Ainscough.

Ainscough took over in December 2023 but was unable to bring sufficient finance into the club, leading to a situation that saw staff and player wages not being paid this month.

The FAI warned that the club, established in 1903, would go out of business after racking up debts of €1 million, but Temple and the Silverlake Ireland firm have made a dramatic intervention.

“John Temple, who hails from Avenue Road in Dundalk, will lead a consortium of investors who have agreed to underwrite the players’ current wages until the end of the season and will examine the viability of the club and its facilities going forward,” read a club statement.

Twenty per cent of the club will remain in the hands of four investors brought in by Ainscough.

“Dundalk is a football town and the club is hugely important to all the staff, players and supporters,” said Temple. “We appreciate the concerns raised by all of our supporters in recent weeks and it has underscored what the club means to every one of them.”

Dundalk are bottom of the Premier Division table with six matches remaining but Temple immediately gave his full support to manager Jon Daly, who has been in charge for only 15 games.

“We are fully supportive of Jon Daly and the team to get the results required on the pitch,” said Temple. “I am more concerned right now about getting the off-field matters sorted.

“We are very grateful to Minister Thomas Byrne who has pledged the Government’s support for our Sports Capital Grant application, which is most welcome, and this is the silver lining for today’s takeover announcement.”

The Minister confirmed that €500,000 will be go to Dundalk for floodlights and pitch repairs while the FAI have made Uefa solidarity money, about €72,000, available to help with expenses.

“A new board of directors will be appointed in the coming weeks and a meeting will take place with staff and players in the next week when everything is finalised,” added Temple. “Today is a proud day for all associated with Dundalk Football Club.”