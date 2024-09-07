Ireland v England live updates: Nations League

More on that Lee Carsley story from Mary Hannigan who writes: “God save Lee Carsley as English press lose their tiny mind over singing of anthem”. In the Daily Mail:

Lee Carsley has made his decision. He will not sing the national anthem as he assumes charge of England for the first time. Now it is up to the Football Association to take theirs. Sack him. Ideally, right now. Just before kick-off if needs be — Jeff Powell

Imagine that actually happened. It wasn’t just the Daily Mail, the Daily Express and the Daily Telegraph as well. Mary has more on the pre-match reaction.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s game against England at the Aviva Stadium in the Nations League, kick-off is at 5pm. It is a lovely warm September day in Dublin for the welcome of the auld enemy, the first game against the English on Irish soil for nine years. There are narratives aplenty here, so much so that somehow new manager Heimir Hallgrímsson’s first game is down the pecking order. England have a new interim manager, Lee Carsley, who happens to have played 40 times for Ireland. He has already hit the headlines for not committing to singing God Save the King at the Aviva, with Jeff Powell of the Daily Mail saying he should be sacked before the game. Yikes. Watch out for the touchline when that comes on.

Declan Rice and Jack Grealish might be happy that some attention has moved away from them, particularly Arsenal midfielder Rice who played three games for the Ireland senior team before switching allegiance to England. This is his first game back in Irish soil since then. His reception should be interesting. This is the first Ireland game of the 2024/25 Nations League B, Finland and Greece the other two in the group.

The line-ups will be posted here when they are made available.