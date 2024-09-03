England start life after Gareth Southgate with three players ruled out

Phil Foden has been ruled out of Lee Carsley's first matches as England interim manager, against Republic of Ireland in Dublin and at home to Finland. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins and Phil Foden have been ruled out of Lee Carsley’s first matches as interim England manager.

The Euro 2024 runners-up are this month starting life without Gareth Southgate, with Saturday’s trip to the Republic of Ireland followed by a home match against Finland three days later.

Interim boss Carsley initially named a 26-man squad for the Nations League double-header, but the English Football Association has confirmed three players have withdrawn.

In a statement, the FA body said: “Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins and Phil Foden will play no part in England’s forthcoming Uefa Nations League fixtures.”

The FA statement continued: “The Three Lions squad reported to St George’s Park on Tuesday but, following assessment, both Palmer and Watkins returned to their clubs to continue rehabilitation for ongoing issues.

“Foden did not report through illness and is ruled out of the matches against Republic of Ireland and Finland. No further additions are planned at this moment in time.”