Celtic dominate Rangers for easy victory in first Old Firm clash of season

Scottish Premiership: Celtic 3 Rangers 0 (Maeda 17, Furuhashi 40, McGregor 75)

It was apparent very early in this, the first Old Firm clash of the season, that the only danger to Celtic came from Celtic themselves. It transpired there was none of the kind of complacency from which Rangers could benefit.

Celtic won what was essentially a non-contest by a scoreline which arguably undersells their level of domination.

The atmosphere was noticeably flat for a derby, which owed everything to one-way traffic on the pitch. Had the Rangers players donned shirts of Ross County or St Johnstone, the flow of the game would have been no different. Celtic remain untouchable in Scotland, with their oldest rivals looking even more distant in second than was the case last season.

Celtic already had a goal ruled out for offside by the time Daizen Maeda flicked them in front. Alistair Johnston had marauded from right back to meet a pass from the outstanding Paulo Bernardo, with Maeda on hand to convert the Canadian’s cutback. The Rangers defence and Jack Butland, the goalkeeper, were hilariously generous.

A second goal before half-time settled the contest in all but name. One pass infield to Kyogo Furuhashi took out the entire Rangers midfield. Kyogo steadied himself before firing low past Butland from 25 yards.

Furuhashi was clean through on goal but managed to chip wide as Celtic pursued a third. The captain, Callum McGregor, delivered it, left footed and again from distance. Rangers had offered virtually nothing by way of reply.

Their insipid, lame display contrasted so sharply with the spring in Celtic’s step. The Scottish Premiership will be retained with ease; a preposterous statement in September but, for Rangers, a brutal reality. – Guardian