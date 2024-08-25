Dara O’Shea returns to Premier League to join Szmodics at Ipswich

Ireland international Dara O’Shea has completed a move to Ipswich from Burnley to become the club’s 11th summer addition.

The Tractor Boys have been extremely active since they sealed promotion in May with the likes of fellow Irish international Sammie Szmodics, Kalvin Phillips and Jack Clarke all joining this month.

O’Shea is the latest new face through the door for Kieran McKenna’s team and has penned a five-year deal at Portman Road after he spent last campaign in the top flight with Burnley.

“It was really hard not to pay attention to everything the team was able to achieve last season and to have the chance to join a club with such ambition and momentum was really attractive,” O’Shea told the official club website.

“The manager was a huge part of why I wanted to come here. I’ve really admired what he and the team have done over the last couple of seasons, so at this stage of my career it’s the perfect time to make the move.

“I want to play in the Premier League and test myself against the best players in the world, which is something I want to do for as long as possible. And I can’t think of a better place to do that.”

Manchester City have allowed midfielder Maximo Perrone to join Serie A new boys Como on loan for the rest of the season.

Perrone, who signed for City last year from Velez Sarsfield, spent the 2023-24 campaign with Las Palmas and featured regularly in La Liga to help them stay up.

Pep Guardiola has now sanctioned another temporary switch for the 21-year-old and he will link up with Como boss Cesc Fabregas in Italy.

Argentina Under-20 international Perrone, who has played twice for City, joins a Como squad which contains Pepe Reina, Raphael Varane, Sergi Roberto and once-capped Italy forward Patrick Cutrone.