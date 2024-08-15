Ireland to play Euro 2025 playoffs in Tallaght and Aviva Stadium

Ireland’s women’s team will play their home games in Tallaght Stadium and the Aviva Stadium in the Uefa Euro 2025 qualifying playoffs.

Eileen Gleeson’s women secured a seeded spot for the playoff series and will take on Georgia in a two-legged tie, the second leg on Tuesday, October 29th in Tallaght Stadium, with kickoff at 7.30pm.

If Ireland progress to the next round, they will play Wales or Slovakia over a two-legged tie with the second leg in the Aviva Stadium at 7.30pm on Tuesday, December 3rd. The winners will book their place at Euro 2025 in Switzerland.

“We’re delighted to have both Tallaght Stadium and the Aviva Stadium confirmed for the European qualifying play-off stages,” Gleeson said.

“Tallaght Stadium has played a huge part in the journey of the women’s national team and we look forward to experiencing another incredible experience generated by our wonderful fans.

“Should we progress, the Aviva Stadium will be a fitting venue for what could be another historic milestone in Irish women’s football.

“Playing in front of our home fans is always an honour for the team. The support of our fans makes a huge difference for the girls and to potentially finish our Euro 2025 qualifying campaign in front of a packed Aviva Stadium would truly be magical.

Uefa EURO 2025 QUALIFYING PLAY-OFF

ROUND 1, SECOND LEG

Republic of Ireland v Georgia, Tuesday, October 29th, Tallaght Stadium, KO 19:30

ROUND 2, SECOND LEG

Republic of Ireland (should they qualify) v Cymru or Slovakia, Tuesday, December 3rd, Aviva Stadium, KO 19:30