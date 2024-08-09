Ten Hag and United will look to senior players to set the tone for a fresh start

Amid the eighth-placed finish in the Premier League there was plenty to bring optimism to Manchester United.

Jim Ratcliffe’s new minority ownership lifted the club out of a malaise, even if the results are yet to be witnessed, Kobbie Mainoo proved the academy is still producing elite talent and they won the FA Cup final against Saturday’s Community Shield opponents – and fierce rivals – Manchester City.

There were, however, many reasons the team achieved their worst-ever Premier League finish and bowed out of Europe in December. Injuries played a major part and Erik ten Hag never looked to have a definitive plan of how to achieve his objectives but another key issue was the lack of senior players having the influence their reputations demand.

Ten Hag’s coaching staff has undertaken an overhaul but the playing personnel are very similar to the one that stumbled through last season. Teenage defender Leny Yoro arrived to much acclaim but is already facing three months out with a foot injury, leaving forward Joshua Zirkzee as the only new face available to Ten Hag at Wembley, making it imperative to find improvements from within.

Marcus Rashford failed to make the England squad as his form fell off a cliff, Casemiro looked unable to cope with the pace of English football, Andre Onana had an indifferent campaign and Mason Mount had no impact whatsoever.

On the upside, they all had a summer without a major tournament and Ten Hag knows he will have to rely on these players in the early part of the season as those who were in Germany or USA for their countries resettle.

Asked if it will take time for the team to find their feet, Ten Hag said: “I can see this because we didn’t have time together. We have to work on our game model to find the patterns. It was a break, they all played Euros, Copa America so they were in different teams, with different game models and different patterns. Now we have to bring this together.

“It is complicated. I am not the only one who has to deal with this problem but there are also teams with less international players, they can make a proper preseason so they are probably in advance of us. We have to deal with this in the coming weeks without dropping points.”

Last season United lost four of their opening seven league games. Victories over Wolves and Nottingham Forest were fortunate as they struggled to find anything akin to rhythm in the early weeks. A repeat performance would bring pressure on Ten Hag and the players, something they failed to cope with for much of last season.

Casemiro: seemed to struggle with the pace of the Premier League last season. Photograph: Eston Parker/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The feelgood factor from winning the FA Cup – and two final league games – needs to continue if United are to build momentum, a concept they are unfamiliar with. The letters from America recounting preseason friendlies will be soon forgotten and another victory at Wembley would provide the ideal platform for what could be a new era at Old Trafford.

The captain Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez, of the senior players, worked the hardest to inspire victories from poor performances last season, while others wilted.

When City are not at their best, they still have players who can turn matches in their favour. It is a lengthy list consisting of Kyle Walker, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland, among others. These are the experienced players making a difference, whereas at United that has been lacking. United outperformed City in May when it mattered but this needs to be their consistent mindset led by those who have been at the top longest.

Rashford cannot continue on the periphery of matches for a second consecutive season, he needs to want to be critical in the good times and the bad. He should feel mentally and physically refreshed after missing out on England’s Euros squad.

“We all have seen on tour he was very lively, in a very good shape already,” Ten Hag said of Rashford. “We expect a lot as we expect from the whole team this season. There are so many suggestions around Manchester United. We know the truth. He is working very hard, very good, very engaged, very ambitious and motivated to make a good season.”

Marcus Rashford in action against Liverpool during their pre-season friendly match at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. Photograph: Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

United face Fulham at home on Friday, a team that won at Old Trafford in February and have enjoyed a more relaxing summer, followed by a difficult trip to Brighton before welcoming Liverpool.

“We beat Liverpool, we beat Man City but our challenge is to bring consistency and I say with all respect against lower class teams,” Ten Hag says. “I don’t think there are lower class teams in the Premier League, to win the points and I think other teams are in advance of us in that prospect. There we have to catch up.”

City have lost their past three Community Shields, a glorious insignificance in Guardiola’s tenure because of the major trophies glittering on the Etihad Stadium mantelpiece. Another defeat would be met a collective shrug in East Manchester, making the result far more important to Ten Hag as he looks to rebuild the collective mindset at Old Trafford.

“We know already we can beat City and that is not dependent on the result on Saturday, that will not change that belief,” Ten Hag says. “The FA Cup was a higher occasion than the game on Saturday. Nevertheless, we want to win but we showed on occasions we can beat City.”

The challenge is set for United and they need their stars to reach for them once more.