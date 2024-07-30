Jake O’Brien credits Séamus Coleman and Sean Dyche after sealing €20m Everton move

Jake O’Brien has credited his international captain Séamus Coleman and Sean Dyche’s development of young defenders as key reasons for rejecting several Premier League clubs in favour of a move to Everton. The 23-year-old Republic of Ireland international from Youghal completed his transfer from Lyon to Goodison Park on Tuesday for an initial €20 million.

O’Brien has signed a four-year contract after attracting widespread interest from the Premier League on the back of one season in France. The former Crystal Palace centre half is Everton’s fifth signing of the summer after the midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, the forwards Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrøm and the return on loan of Jack Harrison.

“When the transfer window opened there were other clubs in for me but there was only one club I wanted to go to – it was Everton,” said the 6ft 6in O’Brien. “They’ve shown the faith in me so now it’s my turn to show why on the pitch.”

Everton are adamant O’Brien’s arrival does not indicate they are prepared to sell Jarrad Branthwaite, the subject of two rejected bids from Manchester United this summer. O’Brien hopes he can replicate Branthwaite’s progress under Dyche.

READ MORE

“I’m a ball-playing centre half, fast, I like to attack in both boxes and I like to bring a bit of excitement,” he said. “You see how Sean Dyche develops young centre halves and what he has done for Jarrad. The way he’s going now, the season he’s had in the Premier League, it’s obviously something I look at and something I want to replicate. This season, I just want to play as many games as I can and help the club get higher up the table.”

O’Brien made his full Ireland debut alongside Coleman against Hungary in June and said the Everton and Ireland captain was also influential in his decision to move to Merseyside.

“Séamus has been on to me to sign for Everton. He’s a top guy, a brilliant captain, and to play under him here as well as with Ireland will be a privilege. He’s the best captain I’ve ever played under. He’s massively respected – not just here but in the football world in general.”

Everton’s director of football, Kevin Thelwell, said: “Jake was much sought-after following an excellent season with Lyon and we are delighted he wanted his future to be with Everton. He’s only just turned 23 and, under the guidance of Sean and his coaching staff, can keep improving and will be a player Evertonians love to watch. Jake has plenty of standout qualities that we are confident will make him a valuable addition to the club for many years to come.” – Guardian