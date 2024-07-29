Ireland’s Jake O’Brien set to sign for Everton for €20 million

The Lyon defender Jake O’Brien has arrived on Merseyside for a medical before a proposed €20 million move to Everton. A deal for the towering Irish centre-half would not, Everton insist, signal they are preparing to sell Jarrad Branthwaite to Manchester United.

O’Brien has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs after a successful first season in France, where he made 27 league appearances for Lyon. Everton agreed terms with Lyon over the weekend and the 23-year-old will start his medical on Monday, with a view to finalising a five-year contract.

The 6ft 6in defender made his senior debut for the Republic of Ireland in June. O’Brien joined Crystal Palace from Cork City in 2021 but did not appear for the club, who loaned him to Swindon and RWD Molenbeek in Belgium before selling him to Lyon last August.

Everton moved for O’Brien after being impressed with his progress in France and given their need for defensive cover. The manager, Sean Dyche, and director of football, Kevin Thelwell, are big admirers of the player.

The club maintain that O’Brien’s signing would not clear the way for Branthwaite to join United, who have had two bids rejected for the 22-year-old this summer. Everton’s stance that the England international is not for sale remains unchanged and the club insist they are not under financial pressure to sell their prized asset, despite the collapse of the Friedkin Group’s proposed takeover.

Everton have raised over £70 million this summer through the sales of Amadou Onana, Ben Godfrey and Lewis Dobbin. Godfrey’s departure to Atalanta has created a need for defensive cover and there are doubts over the futures of Michael Keane and Mason Holgate. The club would listen to offers for both defenders. James Tarkowski, an ever-present in the Premier League last season, has missed Everton’s first two pre-season friendlies through injury but is scheduled to return to training this week. - Guardian