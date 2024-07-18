Win over France gives Ireland edge for Euro 2025 playoffs

Ireland's Anna Patten rejoices after a goal against France that helped give Ireland their first win of the Euro 2025 qualifying campaign. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Republic of Ireland’s 3-1 defeat of France on Tuesday evening in Cork secured a seeded spot for Eileen Gleeson’s team in Friday’s Euro 2025 playoff draw.

There remains a long road to travel to qualify for next summer’s tournament in Switzerland.

Ireland will face one from Albania, Belarus, Georgia, Greece, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Romania or Slovenia in the first-round playoff, over two legs between October 23rd and 29th.

Beat the Nations League C opposition – Gleeson’s side were just relegated from league A – and a two-legged final playoff would follow on November 22nd and December 3rd.

READ MORE

This could lead to a renewal of acquaintances with Scotland. In late 2022 Amber Barrett’s goal at Hampden Park sent Ireland to their first World Cup, in Australia last year. Or they might come up against recent opponents Wales, who beat them 2-0 in Tallaght last February.

Scotland or Wales would not intimidate a team led by Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan but Portugal, ranked 21st in the world, four places ahead of Ireland, are to be avoided.

The win over France, even if it came after their coach Hervé Renard made 11 changes to the line-up, came at a pivotal moment. Ireland had struggled in a group that contained three of the continent’s top sides – England, Sweden and France – losing their opening five matches.

Their first goal of the campaign did not arrive until the 94th minute of game five, a 2-1 loss against European champions England at Carrow Road last Friday. Julie-Ann Russell added her second against the French after O’Sullivan finally broke the deadlock in the 67th minute.

Anna Patten, the outstanding English-born Aston Villa centre half, headed the third off a Megan Connolly corner in injury-time.

It was Ireland’s first win from eight matches in 2024.

“It’s just such a good stepping stone for us now going into the playoffs, knowing that we can beat anyone and get ourselves to Switzerland next year, which really is the goal,” said Patten. “Just so glad we’re seeded and I think we’re ready to meet anyone when we come up against them.

“I think the staff and players are really good at blocking out the noise when we come into this environment. It’s all about us, it’s all about what we can do. We knew in each game there were opportunities. We weren’t conceding too many – except that one game against Sweden [a 3-0 loss at the Aviva Stadium] that we were mostly disappointed in.

“But they were tight games and these are top teams. We knew within ourselves that the goals were going to come. Four in the end, we’ll take it into the playoffs now.”

Gleeson and her management will not travel to Switzerland for Friday’s draw as they take a well-earned break following a busy four-match summer schedule.

“Let’s be very clear, we’ve been front-loaded with these games,” said Gleeson. “The camps are brilliant, but it was front-loaded, it was a huge load on the girls and the staff. This window was a serious challenge in terms of off-seasons, preseasons and readiness.

“We are happy to have a little lie-down. It’s a nice time to plan and get settled again. I’m just going to lie down for about three days. It was a great night [in Cork] and I’m very happy for the girls.”