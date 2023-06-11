FAI on alert as Tom Cannon’s agent informs Stephen Kenny of England interest

Andi Hoti of Iceland chases Republic of Ireland’s Tom Cannon during the under-21 international friendly at Turners Cross, Cork, in March. Photograph: Jim Coughlan/Inpho

Not again. The FAI are on high alert after Tom Cannon’s agent informed Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny that the Everton striker is considering an approach from England.

Cannon, who scored on his under-21s debut against Iceland in March, was overlooked for Friday’s European Championship qualifier against Greece in Athens due to tonsillitis.

Genuine hopes that the Aintree-born goal-scorer would dovetail with Evan Ferguson over the next 10 years are suddenly under threat, following a call from the 20-year old’s agent, Kenny Moyes.

“It’s better to be honest about these things,” said Kenny, speaking from the Calista Luxury Resort outside Antalya. “Tom hasn’t said anything to me about [media reports]. He had tonsillitis and it sort of made it difficult selecting him because he hadn’t been doing training, he hadn’t been doing the programmes that we had set.

“He has a good attitude and is a good lad, but I have spoken to his agent Kenny Moyes, who is David Moyes’ brother, and he just said ‘let’s get this camp out of the way and we’ll come and meet you and have a chat’. He said ‘Obviously England under-21s have made an approach’ and he just needed a bit of time to reflect and see what the situation was and wanted to speak to me after the camp, sit down and have a conversation.”

Since Fifa Congress in 2020, a player aged under 21 with less than three senior caps can switch allegiance from one country to another. The most painful example has been Declan Rice, who played at every age grade for Ireland, including three senior friendlies under Martin O’Neill in 2018, before turning tail.

I actually don’t know him that well because he’s not been in our system that long. Obviously I’ve had a few conversations with him. But we’re happy with the strike force we have — Stephen Kenny on Tom Cannon

Rice has since won 41 caps for England, featuring at two major tournaments, with West Ham United set to sell their skipper to London rivals Arsenal for a fee somewhere in the region of £70-£90 million.

Cannon (20), has played competitively for the Ireland under-19s, but as you can only switch once, an appearance for the England under-21s would end this tug of war. At that moment, despite his grandparents hailing from Galway and Mayo, he would be “captured” by the English FA.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny: 'It is what it is. [Tom Cannon] still has a lot of improving to do but he seems a good lad.' Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

It’s a tricky situation for Kenny and the FAI as they endeavour to learn lessons from Rice, Jack Grealish and, almost certainly, Liam Delap choosing England over Ireland.

The concern now is that a social media backlash will make Cannon’s mind up for him. Rice, for example, is still reminded of his “Up the Ra” posts from 2015. He apologised for his “naive words” in 2019.

Cannon recently deleted an Instagram picture celebrating his goal against Iceland in a green shirt.

“It’s early days,” Kenny stressed. “I wasn’t aware of it, to be honest, before Jim Crawford’s under-21 squad [was named], when Kenny Moyes rang me and said that he just needed time to breathe and see what the situation was.”

Apparently, Cannon’s eight goals in nine EFL Championship starts while on loan to Preston North End this year drew the attention of England under-21 manager Lee Carsley. The very same Carsley who won 40 caps for Ireland, but more recently had to stomach Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun declaring for the USA.

“It is what it is,” said Kenny. “[Cannon] still has a lot of improving to do but he seems a good lad. I actually don’t know him that well because he’s not been in our system that long. Obviously I’ve had a few conversations with him. But we’re happy with the strike force we have.”

Two of that strike force, Troy Parrott (groin) and Adam Idah (illness), missed an internal 70-minute match on Saturday night, starting at 7.30pm in stifling Turkish conditions, to ensure that Kenny’s men are ready for the 9.45pm kick-off in Athens.

“Rather than be in Dublin and go into a hot climate, you’re in at that level and gradually dropping for the game in Athens.”

Most of the Irish squad come into this crucial Euro qualifier almost 40 days after their club season ended.