Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland - live updates

Here’s how tonight’s visitors line out. Plenty of familiar Premier League faces in there.

Debüt und gleich Startelf für Vincent Sierro

Début avec titularisation pour Vincent Sierro

Vincent Sierro titolare al suo esordio



🕘 20:45 CET

📺 SRF 2, RTS 2, RSI La 2#natimiteuch #lanatiavecvous #lanaticonvoi pic.twitter.com/2XK4xFyylc — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) March 26, 2024

Team news is in! Mikey Johnston is in for Chiedozie Ogbene, Gavin Bazunu swaps with Caoimhín Kelleher in goal and Jason Knight comes into midfield for Will Smallbone.

STARTING XI | Ireland v Switzerland



Three changes to the side that drew against Belgium on Saturday as Mikey Johnston comes into the side as well as Gavin Bazunu and Jason Knight 👌



Looking forward to the Aviva under the lights, kick-off at 7.45pm 👍 pic.twitter.com/kBFJHHzpp7 — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) March 26, 2024

"It's been emotional..." 💚



Brian Kerr speaks to FAI TV on his role as Technical Advisor, being back working with the Ireland national team and working with the coaching staff for the two matches against Belgium and Switzerland 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/0F8TsQBsu0 — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) March 25, 2024

If heading to the Aviva tonight, wrap up warm!

It’s set to be a cold one tonight 🥶 pic.twitter.com/2KiPwQiJ3f — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) March 26, 2024

A crowd below 38,000 is expected at the Aviva Stadium, seemingly due to school holidays and general disinterest in a side that has failed to secure a win of substance since beating Scotland in June 2022. — Gavin Cummiskey

It’s safe to say these friendlies have not captured the imagination of the footballing public. As Gavin Cummiskey writes, though, it is important for Ireland to rediscover a winning habit given they have not come across a “win of substance” since beating Scotland in 2022.

You can read our full match preview here.

[ Rediscovering how to win remains the goal for John O’Shea and Ireland as Switzerland come to Dublin ]

Ireland assistant coach Paddy McCarthy and interim head coach John O'Shea speak to the team. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

At half-time, I met an Ireland fan on his way out the gate with his family, headed for home. Four months ago, at the last Ireland game, I had been standing in the same place when I met the same Ireland fan on his way home at half-time. — Ken Early

Of course on Saturday, the first game of the O’Shea mini-era, a 0-0 draw with Belgium. Despite the lack of goals and some fan apathy, Ken Early writes of how Ireland’s performance was surprisingly encouraging.

[ Ken Early: John O’Shea’s Ireland on-trend with a healthy nod to Bayer Leverkusen ]

Ken Early: John O’Shea’s Ireland taking a leaf out of Xabi Alonso's book https://t.co/hrEq4IkoXt — Irish Times Sport (@IrishTimesSport) March 26, 2024

Given it’s the final match of John O’Shea’s interim tenure - supposedly - and the FAI has refused to announce a permanent successor to Stephen Kenny, plenty have started wondering if the current boss will be kept on. After all, the FAI has previous in this area, saying Eileen Gleeson would categorically not be kept on as permanent women’s manager before she ultimately was given the job.

At a press conference yesterday, defender Dara O’Shea said that the next manager must have a deep connection to Irish football. When it was pointed out to him that such a description matched his current boss, he did not disagree. Is tonight the last we will see of John O’Shea in the Ireland hotseat?

[ Lack of answers leaves door open for John O’Shea to become permanent Ireland manager ]

Ireland's interim manager John O'Shea reacts during Saturday's draw with Belgium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Team news is expected in roughly one hour before kick-off, but the one thing we do know is that Chiedozie Ogbene will not feature for John O’Shea’s side. He’s gone back to Luton with an unspecified injury, as Gavin Cummiskey reports.

[ Chiedozie Ogbene to miss Ireland friendly through injury ]

Chiedozie Ogbene to miss Ireland friendly through injury https://t.co/pfyvEVOIuC — Irish Times Sport (@IrishTimesSport) March 26, 2024

Hello all and welcome to another night of soccer coverage. In the final match of this two-game window, the Republic of Ireland welcome Switzerland to the Aviva Stadium. My name is Nathan Johns, feel free to get in touch on Twitter (@nathanrjohns) as we build up to the 7.45pm kick-off.