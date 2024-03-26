Chiedozie Ogbene to miss Ireland friendly through injury

Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene in action against Belgium last weekend. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Chiedozie Ogbene will miss tonight’s international friendly against Switzerland. The 26-year-old has returned to Luton Town for treatment on an unspecified injury.

The number 20 squad number has been passed to Ireland under-21 captain Andy Moran, who won his first senior cap against New Zealand last year.

Jake O’Brien, Joe Hodge and Finn Azaz are in line for their debuts, with all three named in John O’Shea’s 26-strong panel.

Manchester City’s Swiss defender Manuel Akanji is also ruled out of tonight’s match, kick-off 7.45pm on Virgin Media Two.