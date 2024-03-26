Bohs appoint Alan Reynolds as new manager ahead of Dublin derby

A new era for Bohemians football club begins Wednesday morning when Alan Reynolds takes his first training session as manager.

The Waterford native has left his local club, where he was assistant to former Bohs boss Keith Long, to replace Declan Devine at Dalymount Park. Reynolds was also working with Jim Crawford’s Ireland under-21s until last Friday’s 7-0 defeat of San Marino.

The highly rated number two takes Bohs straight into the Tallaght cauldron to face champions Shamrock Rovers on Friday night.

“When you talk about football, Dublin derbies are what you call a ‘real game’,” he said. “In this league, there are the games you want to be involved in, so I am really looking forward to it. There will be a massive crowd but we will have a big crowd behind us too. We will need them to stick with us as I have no doubt they will.”

Reynolds is immediately charged with reversing Bohs fortunes after a difficult period under Devine, that did include a trip to last year’s FAI Cup final where they lost to St Patrick’s Athletic. They currently lie sixth in the Premier Division with two wins from five matches.

“It’s a massive challenge but it is the right one for me and at the right time, and I can’t wait to get cracking,” Reynolds added.

Before hiring Reynolds, Bohs spoke to former Ireland manager Stephen Kenny with reports linking the pair as a partnership. They previously worked together at Derry City in 2008.

“Straight away when contact was made, I was very interested,” said Reynolds. “There is huge potential here. I went to the Aviva Stadium when Bohs were on the European run in 2021. There were 8,000 Bohs fans at the game because of Covid, but it felt like there was 30,000. That has always stuck with me. The fans were unbelievable, and the team responded. That’s what we want to achieve here again.”

This is the 49 year old’s second managerial role, having previously worked under Bohs current director of football Pat Fenlon at Waterford from 2017 to 2020, guiding the club back to the Premier Division and qualifying for the Europa League in 2018, although they failed to meet Uefa requirements to participate.

When Waterford temporarily laid off management and players during the 2020 pandemic, Reynolds resigned before taking an assistant brief at Dundalk. He has also coached Derry City (twice), Shelbourne, St Pat’s and Cork City.

In a 16-year playing career, the former midfielder made over 330 appearances, mainly for Waterford United before six seasons spread across Longford Town, Cork City, Shamrock Rovers and Shels.

“To work with some of the talented young players at the club - the likes of James McManus and James Clarke - is a really exciting prospect for any manager,” he added. “Derek Pender and Trevor Croly leading the team for the last game against Derry City got an important win against a good side, so we know there are players here who are capable. It is very early days, but I am looking forward to getting in and working with the team now. And they will work, that is for sure.”