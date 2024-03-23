Ireland v Belgium: How the Irish players rated at the Aviva

16: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool)

Showed ridiculous composure with an ice-cool drag back in front of his goal to deceive the onrushing Openda early in the first half. Had a couple of loose handling moments but made a very impressive stop to get down low and deny Meunier a goal late on – a brilliant save. Rating: 8

2: Séamus Coleman (Everton)

A throwback display of composure and leadership from Coleman, who seamlessly slotted back in as Ireland’s onfield general. Coleman brings both calmness and intensity to Ireland’s play. Was tenacious in his battles with Leandro Trossard in the first half and Jérémy Doku in the second. Rating: 8

5: Andrew Omobamidele (Nottingham Forest)

The Forest player was effective rather than flashy, getting through his defensive duties with little fuss. The entire Ireland defensive unit can be pleased by what was a controlled display, holding their line and not gifting any needless chances to the visitors. Rating: 6

22: Nathan Collins (Brentford)

Organised the Ireland rearguard from the heart of the defence and played no small part in ensuring Ireland held their shape throughout. It was his nicely cushioned header to Dara O’Shea which helped Ireland win a penalty in the first half. Rating: 7

[ Ireland draw out Belgium but fail to find killer touch in entertaining encounter ]

Belgium's Lois Openda and Irish Nathan Collins fight for the ball. Photograph: Bruno Fahy/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty

4: Dara O’Shea (Burnley)

O’Shea was solid in defence throughout in a disciplined performance. He got up field for set pieces and it was his shot which ricocheted up off Vermeeren’s arm for the penalty in the first half. Rating: 7

11: Robbie Brady (Preston North End)

Got through a decent amount of work on the left flank and made some good defensive plays in the first half while also took the free which led to Ireland winning a penalty. Whipped in a gorgeous cross for Ferguson at the start of the second half. Rating: 7

20: Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town)

Should have either hit the target or centred the ball to Coleman with an early scoring opportunity – instead he smacked his left-footed effort to side-netting. His pace and trickery was a threat down the right. Was taken off in the 70th minute. Rating: 7

8: Will Smallbone (Southampton)

One of Smallbone’s most assured performances in an Irish shirt, he worked well alongside Josh Cullen in the engine room. Got forward from midfield to help create chances up front too. Was taken off late on. Rating: 7

6: Josh Cullen (Burnley)

A tigerish display by Cullen who got through a lot of work on both sides of the ball. He was strong in the tackle and tried to be creative when opportunities popped up. The Belgian midfield struggled to set a tempo, thanks largely to the tireless work of Cullen and Smallbone. Rating: 7

Belgium's Jeremy Doku (L) vies with Republic of Ireland's midfielder Josh Cullen. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP via Getty

15: Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers)

The debutant’s first play for Ireland was a beautifully weighted pass which sent Ogbene through on goal in the third minute. Got on the end of a nod down from Ferguson at the end of the first half. He fitted in well and looks like a player who will feature often for Ireland in the years ahead. Rating: 7

9: Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Used his strength and tenacity to win possession for the passage of play which ended with Ogbene hitting wide. But will be disappointed with his missed penalty, which was hit at a nice height for the goalkeeper – though Ferguson’s standing foot did slip just as he connected. Could have done with a goal to end his current barren spell. Rating: 6

Subs: Jason Knight, Mikey Johnston, Adam Idah, Matt Doherty and Fetsy Ebosele were introduced off the bench. It wasn’t until the 70th minute before John O’Shea looked to his bench and they didn’t make a massive impact. Rating: 6

Manager: John O’Shea can be content with his opening night as Ireland manager. His side held their shape well and players seemed to know their role, which sounds simple but hasn’t always been the way with Ireland teams in recent times. Ireland played with a nice mix of pragmatism and adventure. Rating: 8