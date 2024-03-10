Bohemians part ways with manager Declan Devine

Bohemians has parted company with men’s first team manager Declan Devine.

Devine has been in the club since October 2022 and departs with the club seventh in the table after one win in their first four games of the new season.

A club statement thanked Devine for overseeing the club’s transition back to full-time football as Bohs reached the FAI Cup final and narrowly missed out on qualification for Europe through the league last season.

Assistant manager Gary Cronin will also leave the club, with director of football and former manager Pat Fenlon taking charge of the team on an interim basis, assisted by first-team coach Derek Pender.

Fenlon won three league titles with Shelbourne in the 2000s before moving to Bohs where he won the 2008 and 2009 league titles.