Derry City sign striker Patrick Hoban from Dundalk

Dundalk FC have confirmed an agreement has been reached with Derry City for the transfer of Patrick Hoban, subject to a medical and player terms being finalised.

The 32-year-old will leave Oriel Park as the club’s record goalscorer – 150 goals from 296 appearances – a three-time SSE Airtricity League winner and a two-time FAI Cup winner.

After arriving from Mervue United in December 2012, Hoban scoring 15 times in his debut season with the club. In 2014, he became the first player in the club’s history to score 20 goals in a Premier Division season as Dundalk ended a 19-year wait to be crowned league champions.

A three-year spell in England followed before the Loughrea native returned “home” for the 2018 season and he went on to score a record 29 league goals as Stephen Kenny’s side secured another league and FAI Cup double.

READ MORE

A four-trophy haul followed in 2019 as Dundalk, with Hoban as club captain, and that year a goal against Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park saw him overtake Joey Donnelly’s record of 69 league goals.

The Covid-shortened 2020 campaign saw Dundalk reach the group stages of the Europa League and Hoban opened the scoring in an epic seven-goal thriller against Rapid Vienna in Austria.