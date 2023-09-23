Premier League round-up: Manchester City keep up perfect start despite Rodri red card

Erling Haaland heads home Manchester City's second goal during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium. Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City 2 Nottingham Forest 0

Manchester City overcame the dismissal of Rodri to beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 and maintain their perfect start to the new Premier League season.

Phil Foden gave City the lead in the seventh minute when he fired home from Rodri’s lay-off, before Erling Haaland headed in a second in the 15th minute from Matheus Nunes’s cross.

Midfielder Rodri was shown a straight red card soon after the restart for squaring up to Morgan Gibbs-White and putting his hands on the throat of the Forest midfielder.

The Spaniard’s three-match suspension is set to add to Pep Guardiola’s selection problems, with the City boss only able to name eight substitutes – two of them goalkeepers.

City saw out the closing stages to make it six straight Premier League wins and move five points clear with their rivals all not in action until Sunday.

Luton Town 1 Wolves 1

Luton fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against 10-man Wolves and pick up a first point in the Premier League.

Wolves had midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde sent off in the 38th minute for kicking out at Luton captain Tom Lockyer after sliding in for a tackle.

Pedro Neto gave the visitors the lead five minutes into the second half after latching on to a long ball.

The Hatters, though, were back on level terms in the 65th minute when Carlton Morris converted a penalty following handball from Joao Gomes.

Luton thought they have scored a late winner through Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene, but he was flagged offside.

Crystal Palace 0 Fulham 0

Crystal Palace and Fulham walked away with a point apiece after their Selhurst Park encounter ended in a goalless draw.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson was back in the dugout after missing last weekend’s loss to Aston with Villa due to illness.

The evenly-matched contest saw Eberechi Eze fire just wide late in the first half, while the visitors were unable to capitalise on their best chance after the restart.

The result ensures the London rivals will share almost identical Premier League records for another week, with Palace only ahead on goal difference.