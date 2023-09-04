All in the Game: ‘Outstanding’ Liam helps tip the Scales for Celtic in Old Firm derby

TIPPING THE SCALES

Wicklow is having a moment.

It emerged last week that Daniel Whelan, originally from Enniskerry, is about to become the first Irish-born player to feature in the NFL since 1985. Whelan is to be the starting punter for the Green Bay Packers.

And on Sunday, Liam Scales – from Barndarrig in Wicklow – was the toast of the green side of Glasgow after a man of the match performance in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox. The former Shamrock Rovers star joined Celtic in August 2021 but went to Aberdeen for a season-long loan in June 2022. Aberdeen have been keen to bring Scales back to Pittodrie this season but with the Celtic squad suffering several injuries, the former Arklow Town player has been given a chance to shine by Brendan Rodgers. And he did just that in Celtic’s 1-0 win over Rangers on Sunday.

“He was outstanding,” the Celtic manager said afterwards about Scales. “Liam’s a guy that has spent a lot of time outside the club but what I can rely on is that he’s a warrior. He stood up when he had to, won his headers and was brave. That’s what you have to be at time.

“I thought he was magnificent today, he’s a good guy and wants to play games. I thought he was absolutely brilliant.”

The 25-year-old defender has been called up to Ireland squads in the past but has yet to win a senior cap. He did represent Ireland at under-18 and under-21 level.

WORD OF MOUTH 1

“I never had, and don’t have now, doubts about his future [or] his commitment to this club. You cannot imagine how much fuss the whole world makes, and how calm we are with it.

“He’s our player, he wants to play here and that’s it.”

Jürgen Klopp reassures Liverpool fans that Mo Salah will not be leaving the club for a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with Mohamed Salah after their win over Aston Villa on Sunday. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

BY THE NUMBERS

3

Saturday was only the second time in Premier League history that three different players scored a hat-trick on the same day. Evan Ferguson, Erling Haaland and Son Heung-min bagged hat-tricks on Saturday while on September 23rd, 1995, Robbie Fowler, Alan Shearer and Tony Yeboah all did likewise.

WORD OF MOUTH 2

“They are doing all of this without their manager on the touchline, Pep can just stay at home for the rest of the season and keep radioing in.”

Former Ireland striker Clinton Morrison reckons Manchester City are an unstoppable force, with or without Pep Guardiola on the sideline. The City manager underwent back surgery late last month and was not on the sideline for Saturday’s win over Fulham.

GLAZING OVER

The whole Manchester United for sale/not for sale saga is beginning to look like a sorry plotline from Succession. The whole thing is messy, unsightly and pretty embarrassing for a club with such tradition and rich history. The Mail on Sunday reported the Glazers are planning to take United off the market now, but speaking on Sky Sports former player Gary Neville dismissed the story.

Manchester United fans protest over the Glazers' ownership of the club. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

“I just can’t believe that it’s true and I think it’s part of the gameplaying, if you like,” he said. “They have been sort of manipulating the stories for quite a long time now. I just don’t see any way in which they can keep hold of the club in its entirety.

“I say its entirety, they own 70 per cent, the New York stock exchange is 30 per cent. They’ve got no money. Everybody who has a little bit of knowledge about the financial situation within the club, it’s desperate.”

To be continued . . .

IT’S DUFF AT THE TOP

Damien Duff delivered the most memorable match-winning celebration of the weekend, the Shelbourne manager giving it socks in front of the home fans at Tolka Park following their comeback victory over St Patrick’s Athletic.

Shelbourne were down a goal after 80 minutes to St Pat's tonight.



They won 2-1.



It would be an understatement to say Damien Duff enjoyed that result.pic.twitter.com/MlSXvOjwxe — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) September 1, 2023

The visitors led 1-0 with 10 minutes of normal time remaining, but two late goals saw Shels snatch a victory from the visitors. Afterwards, Duff raced to the Riverside Stand where he roused supporters with four rapid air punches. The video of Duff celebrating went viral almost immediately. It can only be a good thing for the domestic game to have one of Ireland’s most decorated players so visibly caught up in the drama as if it was the most important match of his career.

“It’s why we all like the emotion of football, the beautiful game,” said Duff afterwards.

Don’t ever change, Duffer.