Bayern Munich to meet Daniel Levy to discuss their move for Harry Kane

Harry Kane in action for Tottenham Hotspur during a pre-season friendly against the Lion City Sailors in Singapore. Photograph: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s top executives intend to meet the Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, next week to discuss their move for Harry Kane.

The Bayern chief executive, Jan-Christian Dreesen, and technical director, Marco Neppe, were scheduled to fly to London on Friday, although reports in Germany suggested their flight was cancelled.

The meeting with Levy remains on and it is seen as significant that there is an open channel of communication between the clubs regarding Kane.

Spurs are understood to be interested in Mathys Tel, Bayern’s fast rising 18-year-old attacking star. Thomas Tuchel’s plan is to keep the France youth international for the season but the manager has admitted it could change “if something changes very late in the transfer window”. Tuchel’s comment has been interpreted in Germany as a sign that Bayern could be prepared for their pursuit of Kane to go to the wire.

The England captain, who turned 30 on Friday, wants to go to Bayern if a fee can be agreed and he is allowed to leave. Paris Saint-Germain also want him and they would be willing to outbid any other club but Kane does not want to join them.

Kane has one year on his contract and he will not sign a lucrative, proposed extension while the summer transfer window is open – if at all – meaning Levy has a decision to make in the face of Bayern’s very public interest.

The German champions are believed to be ready to go up from their previous offers to €100m (£85.6m) for Kane. –Guardian