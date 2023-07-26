‘The Ronaldos and the Messis aren’t always the heroes anymore’: Hundreds gather to cheer on Ireland in Cork

Football fans at Turners Cross in Cork react to Ireland scoring the opening goal during their World Cup game against Canada. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

While it wasn’t as packed to the rafters as it might have been for a Cork City home game, there was no mistaking the excitement on display at a rainy Turners Cross as football fans of all ages cheered on the Girls in Green in their crucial World Cup game against Canada.

A crowd of more than 600 gathered in the Donie Forde Stand to watch the action from Perth, Australia on a screen that straddled the halfway line.

Many of those attending the event hope to be stars of the future, including several from the College Corinthians under-15 and -16 girls teams. Their coach Colm Ó Duibhir, assisted by parent Elaine Talaat, doled out green flags, green inflatable batons and green sunglasses to mark the occasion.

“Maybe green umbrellas might have been a better bet than sunglasses, but I see it’s not much better in Perth,” said Ó Duibhir, noting the squalls of rain lashing the pitch at the Perth Rectangular Stadium during Ireland’s clash with the Olympic champions.

When Katie McCabe’s inswinging corner found its way into the Canadian net after just four minutes, the shrieks of delight almost lifted the roof off the Donie Forde Stand. .

Then came a gamut of emotions – indignation when McCabe was denied a penalty, relief when Courtney Brosnan held a shot from Jordyn Huitema, shock when Vanessa Gilles blazed over from point blank range, and disappointment when a cruel deflection off local player Megan Connolly drew Canada level just before half-time.

The Irish fans were still in good spirits, though, with Stacy Paul (7), who plays for Avondale, and Jack O’Regan (6) and Billy McGrath (7), who play with Douglas Hall, breaking into a chant of ‘Olé, Olé, Olé’.

They were not the youngest fans in the ground, that claim went to 10-week-old James Meehan from Glanmire, who came along with his sister Aisling (3), mother Aoife Elder and grandparents Robert and Marian Elder from Ovens.

Aoife Elders with baby James and her father Robert Elders watching the Ireland-Canada World Cup game on the big screen in Turners Cross in Cork. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

“We got off to a great start but the goal before half-time was disappointing,” said Robert Elder.

“We’ve been up to Tallaght Stadium a few times to support them, and we were hoping to go to Australia but we couldn’t get a package so we’re here now to cheer them on.”

Cian O’Connor said seeing the Irish team performing on the world stage was a source of encouragement to youngsters like his children Sam (11) and Isabelle (13), who both play with Corinthians and were delighted to come to Turners Cross to cheer the team on.

“I’m involved with Corinthians and every year we are entering more teams in every division, girls of differing abilities. The fact that local girls like Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Connolly can make to a World Cup is a real encouragement. The Ronaldos and the Messis aren’t always the heroes anymore.”

Adriana Leon put Canada ahead in the second half and despite a gutsy performance right to the end, the Girls in Green will not be progressing to the knockout stages. Despite the result, Emmet O’Halloran was delighted with the decision to show the game at the stadium.

Accompanied by an excited entourage of Denise O’Sullivan fans – Dylan Erangey (10), Sophie Erangey (12), Conor O’Halloran (11), Darragh O’Halloran (9), Aoibhe O’Neill (11) and Phoebe O’Neill (6) – Emmet had high praise for the Munster Football Association and Cork City Council for organising the event.

“It’s fantastic. We all remember Italia ‘90 when we were kids, but all our memories are in pubs whereas it’s great for kids to come to somewhere family friendly now. The weather wasn’t ideal, and the result was disappointing, but they’re still going to have great memories of the day,” he said.