Manchester United pull out of Harry Kane chase as cost proves out of reach

Manchester United have ended their interest in signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, feeling that the money it will take to lure the England striker to Old Trafford is unrealistic.

The United manager, Erik ten Hag, had made the player his primary summer target and is disappointed that it has fallen through, but understands the club cannot go past a certain point when it comes to the transfer fee and the overall package for a 29-year-old, who has one year left on his contract.

Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, is keen to hold on to Kane, in the hope that he signs a new contract and despite the knowledge that he could lose the striker for free next summer. Real Madrid have also expressed an interest in Kane, but with Kylian Mbappé now a possible option they may opt against pursuing a deal for the England captain.

The Napoli striker Victor Osimhen remains of interest to United but he too is likely to be out of their reach, with Napoli understood to be asking for a fee of €150 million for the 24-year-old.

United are still keen to sign the Atalanta forward Rasmus Højlund, who has had an impressive first season in Serie A after joining from Sturm Graz. The 20-year-old scored nine times in 32 league games for the Bergamo side and United like the potential he is showing. But he would not be seen as a regular starter in the No 9 position in 2023-24 even if they could sign him during the summer. Atalanta could, however, ask for as much as €60 million for the Dane.

United reached an agreement on personal terms with Mason Mount at the end of May. The England midfielder’s contract runs out next year and Chelsea have not made any progress with the player over a new deal.

United have not agreed a fee for Mount and Chelsea are expected to demand at least £60m for the 24-year-old. Ten Hag, United’s manager, wants more dynamism in midfield and he admires Mount’s athleticism, pressing and versatility. Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have also been monitoring the situation. – Guardian