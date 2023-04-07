Premier League weekend fixtures, kick-off times, team news and TV details

Christian Eriksen is in line to return for Manchester United after two months out with an ankle injury in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off against Everton at Old Trafford. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Saturday (3.0pm unless stated)

Manchester United (4) v Everton (16), 12.30 – Live BT Sport 1

United will welcome back Christian Eriksen after two months out with an ankle injury but Casemiro serves the final game of his four-match suspension. Luke Shaw will not be available after limping off in the 1-0 win against Brentford on Wednesday.

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure starts a three-match suspension following his red card on Monday and is likely to be replaced by either Tom Davies or James Garner. Long-time injured striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is unlikely to feature despite stepping up his rehabilitation.

Last season: Everton 1 Man Utd 0, Man Utd 1 Everton 1

Last five league matches: Man Utd W L D L W; Everton L D W D D

Top scorers: Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 28; Ellis Simms (Everton) 8

Match odds: H 1-2 D 16-5 A 11-2

Referee: Michael Oliver

Aston Villa (7) v Nottingham Forest (17)

Matty Cash (thigh), Philippe Coutinho (hamstring) and Boubacar Kamara (ankle) are out for Villa. The hosts could be unchanged but Bertrand Traore is pushing for a start.

Forest have doubts over Emanuel Dennis, Ryan Yates, Jesse Lingard and Serge Aurier. Dean Henderson and Scott McKenna have returned to training but will not feature. Cheikhou Kouyate and Taiwo Awoniyi could start.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Aston Villa W D W W W; Nottm Forest D L L D L

Top scorers: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 12; Brennan Johnson (Nottm Forest) 10

Match odds: H 8-13 D 14-5 A 9-2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Brentford (9) v Newcastle (3)

Brentford will have midfielder Vitaly Janelt (knee) in contention again after missing the past three matches. Norwegian defender Kristoffer Ajer (calf) remains out along with forward Keane Lewis-Potter and midfielder Frank Onyeka (both knee).

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has big decisions to make over his starting line-up with strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak and midfielder Joelinton, on his return from suspension, all performing well in the midweek win at West Ham. January signing Anthony Gordon is also pushing for a spot with only Emil Krafth and Miguel Almiron missing through injury.

Last season: Brentford 0 Newcastle 2, Newcastle 3 Brentford 3

Last five league matches: Brentford L W D D L; Newcastle L W W W W

Top scorers: Ivan Toney (Brentford) 18; Miguel Almiron (Newcastle) 11

Match odds: H 5-2 D 12-5 A 11-10

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Fulham (10) v West Ham (15)

Fulham are without striker Aleksandar Mitrovic as he serves the second of an eight-match ban, but midfielder Willian returns after his own suspension for a red card in the FA Cup tie at Manchester United. Defender Layvin Kurzawa (knee) remains sidelined while midfielder Neeskens Kebano (Achilles) is a long-term absentee.

Gianluca Scamacca is West Ham’s only injury absentee. The Italian striker has a knee problem which could eventually require surgery.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Fulham W D L L L; West Ham W L D W L

Top scorers: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 12; Danny Ings (West Ham) 9

Match odds: H 7-4 D 11-5 A 13-8

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Leicester (19) v Bournemouth (18)

Leicester could welcome back Jonny Evans after he returned to training. Youri Tielemans will be back with the group next week, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is suspended.

Cherries boss Gary O’Neil confirmed Marcos Senesi has a “slight hamstring concern” and will check his fitness after the centre half was substituted in the defeat to Brighton. Illia Zabarnyi will also be checked while Marcus Tavernier is edging closer to starting.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Leicester L L D L L; Bournemouth L W L W L

Top scorers: Harvey Barnes (Leicester) 10; Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) 8

Match odds: H 5-6 D 13-5 A 16-5

Referee: David Coote

Tottenham (5) v Brighton (6) – Live on Premier Sports 1

Tottenham will be without Lucas Moura after his dismissal at Everton. Moura will begin a three-match suspension and joins Ben Davies (hamstring), Emerson Royal (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Richarlison (muscle) on the sidelines.

Brighton can call upon both Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister despite the duo limping off during the win over Bournemouth. Tariq Lamptey’s knee injury rules him out with Adam Lallana absent with a thigh complaint.

Last season: Tottenham 0 Brighton 1, Brighton 0 Tottenham 2

Last five league matches: Tottenham W L W D D; Brighton W D W D W

Top scorers: Harry Kane (Tottenham) 24; Kaoru Mitoma & Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton) 10

Match odds: H 6-4 D 5-2 A 17-10

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Wolves (14) v Chelsea (11)

Ruben Neves is banned for Wolves after collecting 10 yellow cards. Jonny is also suspended while Boubacar Traore (groin) is struggling, but Hwang Hee-Chan is fit again.

It remains to be seen whether interim boss Frank Lampard will make any changes to the Chelsea side following his appointment this week. Cesar Azpilicueta has taken part in some light training as he continues his recovery from a concussion.

Last season: Chelsea 2 Wolves 2, Wolves 0 Chelsea 0

Last five league matches: Wolves L W L L D; Chelsea W W D L D

Top scorers: Daniel Podence (Wolves) 6; David Fofana (Chelsea) 11

Match odds: H 29-10 D 12-5 A 19-20

Referee: Peter Bankes

Southampton (20) v Man City (2), 5.30 – Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Southampton will be without Che Adams and Mohammed Salisu. Centre back Armel Bella-Kotchap is a doubt, while full backs Tino Livramento and Juan Larios remain long-term absentees.

Erling Harland is fit to return for City following a groin injury. The 42-goal striker missed last weekend’s 4-1 win over Liverpool but has returned to training, with Pep Guardiola reporting no fresh concerns for the trip south.

Last season: Southampton 1 Man City 1, Man City 0 Southampton 0

Last five league matches: Southampton W D L D L; Man City D W W W W

Top scorers: Paul Onuachu (Southampton) 16; Erling Haaland (Man City) 42

Match odds: H 12-1 D 9-2 A 1-4

Referee: Robert Jones

Sunday

Leeds (13) v Crystal Palace (12), 2.0 – Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Willy Gnonto is hoping to return to action for Leeds after recovering from an ankle injury. Gnonto was back on the bench as an unused substitute in the midweek win against Nottingham Forest, but Max Wober (thigh) and Tyler Adams (hamstring) are still out.

Wilfried Zaha will miss out for Crystal Palace as a result of the groin strain he sustained in the victory over Leicester. The Eagles will also be without first-choice goalkeeper Vicente Guaita (calf), with Sam Johnstone looking likely to make his first Premier League start.

Last season: Crystal Palace 0 Leeds 0, Leeds 1 Crystal Palace 0

Last five league matches: Leeds L D W L W; Crystal Palace L L L L W

Top scorers: Rodrigo (Leeds) 13; Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 6

Match odds: H 21-20 D 23-10 A 27-10

Referee: Simon Hooper

Liverpool (8) v Arsenal (1), 4.30 – Live on Sky Sports Premier League

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara could return to the squad to face Arsenal after two months out with a hip problem. Centre back Virgil van Dijk has recovered from illness while long-time injured winger Luis Diaz is pencilled in for a return in their next match against Leeds.

Arsenal are once again expected to be without William Saliba, who has been struggling with a back injury. Eddie Nketiah could come back into contention following an ankle issue while Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain sidelined with significant knee injuries.

Last season: Arsenal 0 Liverpool 2, Liverpool 4 Arsenal 0

Last five league matches: Liverpool W W L L D; Arsenal W W W W W

Top scorers: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 23; Gabriel Martinelli & Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 13

Match odds: H 17-10 D 13-5 A 7-5

Referee: Paul Tierney