Ireland v France: Stephen Kenny’s team kick-off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign

Ireland will need a big showing from Evan Ferguson tonight. He scored midweek and has had a brilliant breakthrough season at Brighton, something the French camp are aware of...

France star Kylian Mbappe has noted 18-year-old Evan Ferguson as an "important striker" for Ireland ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier in Dublin. Video: Reuters

On Wednesday night, Ireland were 3-2 winners over Latvia. 24 hours later and France began their qualifying campaign off with a 4-0 win over the Dutch. Check out the match reports for both games below

Ireland 3 Latvia 2 - Ogbene seals win on night Evan Ferguson scores first international goal

France 4 Netherlands 0 - Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann share the glory as France thrash the Netherlands

Ireland’s qualifying fixtures:

27/3 - Republic of Ireland v France

16/6 - Greece v Republic of Ireland

19/6 - Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar

07/9 - France v Republic of Ireland

10/9 - Republic of Ireland v Netherlands

13/10 - Republic of Ireland v Greece

16/10 - Gibraltar v Republic of Ireland

18/11 - Netherlands v Republic of Ireland

Ken Early’s column this morning is looking ahead to this evening’s game. He explains why Stephen Kenny looks unwilling to deviate from his principles as Ireland meet France:

“We have lived through an era when the coaches who have carried all before them have been the ideologues – Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp – coaches who have been committed to a particular idea of how to play the game. Based on what he’s said and done since becoming Ireland manager, it seems likely Stephen Kenny sees himself in this tradition.”

France did give the Dutch chances, but that’s the problem; win one skirmish and another breaks out 60 metres down field. Contain them for 10 minutes and they will suck everyone into a false sense of competitiveness before Tchouameni slides a pass in between Egan and Collins, for Mbappé to pounce. Reality to deliver a resounding French victory.

European Championship qualifiers – Group B: Republic of Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

Hello and Welcome . . . Ireland kick-off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign this evening at the Aviva Stadium. The World Cup finalists of three months ago, who hammered the Netherlands 4-0 three days ago, are in town ... it doesn’t get much tougher than this.

Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann brushed aside murmurings of an unhappy camp, scoring three of the four goals between them in that win in Paris. Can Ireland do better than Virgil van Dijk and co? Let’s see... kick-off is at 7.45pm.

We'll keep you up to date with all the build-up, and action as it unfolds.