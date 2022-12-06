LIVE Morocco v Spain: World Cup last 16

Anticipation building for Morocco, great set of fans they have:

Excitement builds among Morocco fans ahead of #MARESP.



This is the first time their country has made the #FIFAWorldCup knockout stages in 36 years...



This is the first time their country has made the #FIFAWorldCup knockout stages in 36 years...

Head to head: Morocco have never beaten Spain but they were only a minute away from doing so in the last World Cup, before Iago Aspas scored in stoppage time. The only other matches between the two were in 1961, when Spain won both games.

Politically, Morocco and Spain have been at odds as recently as last year. Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez and Moroccan King Mohammad VI met in Rabat earlier this year after a year of tense relations. Spain said it backed the kingdom’s plan of limited autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty for Western Sahara.

The diplomatic tensions began a year ago when Madrid allowed Brahim Ghali, leader of the Polisario Front, which seeks independence for the territory of Western Sahara, to be treated for Covid in a Spanish hospital. Morocco has accused Ghali of war crimes and views Western Sahara as an integral part of the kingdom. After Spanish colonial forces withdrew from Morocco in 1975, the country fought a bitter war with the Polisario.

Read our soccer correspondent Gavin Cummiskey’s excellent dive into Morocco before today’s game as a motivated diaspora unites to telling effect for Morocco in World Cup:

The story of the Atlas Lions is the story of immigrants returning home. Not to live, but long enough to gift status to the people they were forced to leave behind, or in many cases never got to meet, after being born to the exiled in Madrid, Paris, Montreal, the Netherlands and Belgium.

“It’s like you play for your grandfather and their grandfathers,” Hakimi, who was born in Madrid, told Vogue. “You play for millions of Moroccans.”

“We are very conscious that we have a lot of eyes on us and that we represent something in the Arab world,” said Abouk, “so we try to do our best.”

[ Motivated diaspora unites to telling effect for Morocco in World Cup ]

Team news:

Spain manager Luis Enrique made a surprise change in his team to face Morocco, starting Marcos Llorente at right back in place of the injured Cezar Azpilicueta.

That was the only switch from Spain’s normal first-choice starting 11, the one Luis Enrique used in the 7-0 win over Costa Rica in their opening group match in Qatar.

Winger Marco Asensio will play as centre forward, with Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo in support.

Morocco strengthened their midfield, bringing in Selim Amallah to replace forward Abdelhamid Sabiri.

Morocco:

Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (capt.), Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

Spain:

Unai Simon, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets (capt.), Gavi, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the World Cup last 16 clash between Morocco and Spain in Education City Stadium in Qatar. Morocco surprised in the first round of games by topping a group with Belgium and Croatia, going unbeaten and should provide a stern test against Luis Enrique’s Spain. Kickoff is at 3pm.