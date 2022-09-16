FAI Cup round-up: Waterford and Treaty United march on to semi-finals as they take down Premier pair

Waterford's Phoenix Patterson celebrates scoring a goal with his Waterford team-mates during the FAI Cup quarter-finals at the RSC. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Waterford 3 Dundalk 2

Waterford will line up in the last four of the FAI Cup as they try bridge a 42-year gap since they lasted lifted the famed trophy when they proved too strong for Premier Division side Dundalk at the RSC.

While two of the three Waterford goals came in the first half from local boys Shane Griffin and Darragh Power, the crucial third was the one to savour from star man Phoenix Patterson midway through the second period.

Dundalk started the game as the red-hot favourites and when they struck the front with the opening goal on 11 minutes, it seemed as if the cup quarter-final was going to plan. Wassim Aouachria was flagged offside in his own half, and when Greg Sloggett played the free-kick to Paul Doyle, his stunning left-footed shot was turned on to the crossbar by Paul Martin, but the ball spun back into the net.

Waterford levelled in stunning fashion on 31 minutes when Aouachria took a pass out on the right from Junior Quitirna before sending in a cross that saw Sloggett head straight into the path of Griffin, and his stunning right-footed volley from 25 yards beat goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd.

The roof was lifted off the RSC when the home side struck the front two minutes before half-time. Patterson won a free out on the left that saw him put the ball to the back post where Killian Cantwell headed the ball back for Power to power an unstoppable effort high to the net.

It was a quite incredible goal that put Waterford in the driving seat on 65 minutes when Patterson danced a jig out on the left before bringing the ball on to his right foot before planting an exquisite shot to the far top corner.

After Quitirna missed two great chances to put the game beyond Dundalk, it was Keith Ward that created a nervy ending to the contest with a goal in the third of six added minutes when he finished inside a crowded area.

Waterford head coach Danny Searle urged on the crowd when Dundalk goalkeeper Shepperd launched the ball out of play with the final action, and when referee Neil Doyle sounded the final whistle, the RSC erupted to “Andy Pilley’s Blue Army”.

WATERFORD: P Martin; Sobowale, Cantwell, Taylor, Power; O’Keeffe, Griffin (Uche, 84), Idowu (Baptiste, 73), Patterson; Quitirna, Aouachria (En-Neyah, 84).

DUNDALK: Shepperd; Macari, Gartland (Hauge, 60), Boyle, Mountney; Lewis, Bradley, Sloggett (O’Kane, 60), Benson (McMillan, 70), J Martin, Doyle (Bone, 39).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).

Treaty United 4 UCD 1

Enda Curran’s hat-trick fired Treaty United to their first FAI Cup semi-final, with the Galway native at his clinical best against Premier Division outfit UCD. Willie Armshaw also found the net in a dominant display at the Markets Field.

It represents a first FAI Cup semi-final for Tommy Barrett’s side, who lost out to UCD in the playoffs last season.

Curran’s treble, together with another strong defensive showing from the Limerick side, meant there was only ever going to be one winner. After lacking a real goalscorer last season, the addition of the well-travelled Curran has given United great quality in the final third. They’ll now hope for another home draw in the final four.

After being much the better side in the opening 20 minutes, the hosts struck the front with Curran dispatching from the spot after Willie Armshaw was felled by Evan Osam just inside the area. Diminutive winger Armshaw showed great attacking threat all evening and tormented the Students.

Indeed, the Tipperary native could have opened the scoring inside three minutes, racing through the middle, only for the onrushing Kian Moore to deny him.

Curran was on hand to double the lead on 41 minutes. With UCD dealing with the Treaty United counterattack, an uncharacteristic mistake from Sam Todd set Curran free.

The game was put to bed when Curran completed his treble on 50 minutes. The hosts left the dressingroom with the same attacking intent and it was rewarded when Curran broke on to a loose ball from Marc Ludden’s long throw.

Andy Myler made a double change and their best spell of the evening soon arrived, but the damage had been done. Todd hit the bar with a header on 63 minutes, while earlier Seán Brennan had been denied by the strong right hand of Winn from 12 yards.

But, with Treaty searching for some salvation, their tormentor in chief Armshaw found the net. Stephen Christopher found at gap through the middle and selflessly squared to Armshaw who prodded home with ease to the empty net.

Sub Harry O’Connor netted a late consolation, following a quick throw on the right flank. UCD now have sole focus on their survival bid, with Treaty now with the welcomed headache of a cup semi-final and their playoff push to come.

TREATY UNITED: Brady; O’Riordan, Guerins, McNamara, Ludden; Armshaw (Melody, 70), Christopher (Coustrain, 88), Walsh, Devitt (Keane, 88), George (J Collins, 79); Curran (Edogun, 60).

UCD: Moore; Keaney, Todd, Osam; Dunne (Higgins, 54), Dignam (Nolan, 54) Caffrey, Keane, Duffy; Brennan (O’Connor, 74), Lonergan.

Referee: D Tomney.